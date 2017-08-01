News By Tag
Trucker Huss Attorneys Callan Carter and Jennifer Matthews to Participate in BLR Webinar
Mental Health and Substance Abuse: What Benefit Plan Sponsors Need to Know in Light of DOL's Increased Mental Health Parity Enforcement
Carter has extensive experience in the areas of health and welfare plans, qualified plans and deferred compensation. Today, she focuses her practice primarily on health and welfare plans, cafeteria plans and the effects of healthcare reform. Carter advises clients on plan design, prepares required documents, and assists in compliance with applicable laws, including ERISA, HIPAA, IRC, USERRA, COBRA and the ACA (as well as state and local requirements)
Matthew's practice covers a wide range of employee benefits issues. She has extensive experience helping clients with their health and welfare plans, as well as with 401(k), executive compensation and equity plans. Matthews counsels clients regarding ERISA plan fiduciary requirements, as well as HIPAA, Affordable Care Act, and other compliance issues. She assists plan sponsors with plan design and administrative matters, including benefit claims and appeals, and participant communications.
About Trucker Huss
Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward matters. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/
