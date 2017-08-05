News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Shockoe Hill Cemetery: A Richmond Landmark History
Local author Alyson L. Taylor-White will be available to sign copies of book
Established in 1822, Shockoe Hill Cemetery is the final resting place for many famous and infamous icons of Richmond. Most visited is the tomb of Chief Justice John Marshall, the longest-serving chief justice of the United States, who elevated the Supreme Court to equal standing with the executive and legislative branches of the federal government. Union spy Elizabeth Van Lew operated an extensive espionage ring during the Civil War, and though reviled in life by many who resented her activism, she rests prominently near her elite neighbors. The burial places of friends and foster family offer a glimpse into Edgar Allan Poe's personal story. Author Alyson Lindsey Taylor-White charts the history of the celebrated cemetery and brings to life the stories of those buried there.
About the Author:
Alyson Lindsey Taylor-White is an award-winning writer, historian and educator. As editor of the Virginia Review magazine for twenty-five years, she traveled the state of Virginia, exploring local history, culture and politics. Since 2006, she has been an adjunct lecturer at the University of Richmond, where she creates courses that help busy individuals learn more about their community and its historical context. She enjoys giving tours of landmarks in Richmond and Petersburg, Virginia.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
5501 West Broad St.
Richmond, VA 23230
When: Saturday, August 5th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
