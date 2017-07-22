News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Book Details the Sacrifices of Largely Forgotten Confederate Experiences
Confederate Courage on Other Fields offers four valuable events of the Civil War. Each story explores the hardships of battle, and demonstrations of courage and other human attributes, away from the glare of well-known battlefields like Gettysburg and Shiloh.
"Rebel Resort of the Dead" introduces readers to General Hospital Number One in Kittrell Springs, North Carolina, where hospital chaplain Rev. M. M. Marshall did his best to tend to the religious needs of severely wounded men. Marshall's recently discovered recollections are threaded throughout this moving narrative and include many of the last words of dying soldiers.
"I'll Live Yet to Dance on That Foot!" offers the letters of Charles Blacknall, a wealthy plantation owner-turned-
The astonishing tale of a personal conflict between a Union major and a Confederate colonel unfolds in "An Eye for an Eye." The quarrel, which quickly became deeply personal, resulted in a series of vicious retaliatory killings, guerrilla warfare, the eventual intervention of president Abraham Lincoln—and the murder of one of the officers.
The story of the Battle of Dinwiddie Courthouse, a bitter battle during the closing days of the war in Virginia, is told through many first-person accounts in "The South's 'Sunset Charge.'" In this fight, the prelude to the better-known battle of Five Forks, Federal troops put up a stout fight, despite being heavily outnumbered, with the help of their deadly repeating carbines. Few know that many Confederate soldiers were swept away and drowned there in a valiant charge across a muddy rain-swollen river.
"A great read for all levels of interest in the American Civil War," states Chris Calkins, an historian in Petersburg, Virginia.
"Uncovering new history is an exciting and humbling experience,"
About the Author: In his first career as an exploration geologist, Mark Crawford spent 18 years prowling forests and deserts in search of gold and silver. Much of this time was spent in the Southeast, where he researched this book, discovering new materials and sources that can only be found by driving up dirt roads and knocking on ancestral doors. Now writing full time, Crawford is the author of four other books, including the Encyclopedia of the Mexican-American War.
About Savas Beatie LLC: Savas Beatie is an award-winning independent publishing company specializing in military and general history titles distributed worldwide.Read more about Confederate Courage on Other Fields including excerpts from the book: http://www.savasbeatie.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse