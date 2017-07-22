 
Industry News





California Hi-Lites Signs Lease for Expansion to Fullerton

 
 
2100 E Valencia Dr, Fullerton, Calif
FULLERTON, Calif. - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- California Hi-Lites, Inc., currently headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, has signed a lease valued at $4.3 million in total consideration for 112,746-square-feet of space at the Fullerton Distribution Center, located at 2100 E. Valencia Avenue, Unit A in Fullerton.

Principal Robert Leiter of the Orange office of Lee & Associates, the largest broker-owned commercial real estate firm in North America, represented the California Hi-Lites, Inc. Ben Seybold and Sean Ward of CBRE represented MCP SoCal Industrial Fullerton, the landlord.

"The tenant's expansion plans were challenged by the market's low inventory and lack of vacant space for immediate occupancy," said Leiter. "An expanded geographical search resulted in locating a space in Fullerton that met the needs of California Hi-Lites who is a provider of packaging and fulfillment services."

##

Lee & Associates Orange provides the commercial real estate user, owner and developer with real solutions to their business and operational space requirements.  Lee Orange has 45 plus professionals practiced in selling and leasing of industrial, office, flex, retail, land, medical and research & development properties.  Since 1983, we have assisted clients throughout Southern California with a focus on Orange County, Western Riverside County and the Mid-Counties area of Los Angeles. For the latest news from Lee & Associates - Orange, visit http://www.lee-associates.com/orange/ or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/LeeAssociates; LinkedIn at Linkedin.com/company/lee&associates-orange, and Twitter @LeeAssocOrange
Source:Lee & Associates Orange
