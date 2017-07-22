8th Annual Africa Weeks for the Animals Coming July 29-August 13, 2017!

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa
- July 28, 2017
-- Africa Weeks for the Animals is coming July 29-August 13, 2017! The annual celebration is spotlighting animals, advocates, humane orgs, sanctuaries, youth and community leaders across the continent. Among the scores of activities and events there is World Elephant Day, educational activities for young ones, art projects, donkey welfare education & ways to help, Also celebrating Zambia Farm Animal Day, Rhino conservation, ocean conservation, low cost animal care services, rhino and seal protection, veggie events, World Lion Day, UN Youth Day, Women's Day and much more! Underscoring conservation and protection, this is a unique opportunity to help the African animals and people by all of us collectively unifying on their behalf. Educators and students everywhere are encouraged to participate in projects. Children's books will be donated to African schools. African organizations can be accessed on home page of website. To learn more, list an activity or co-organize an event, please visit the official website is http://africaanimals.org/