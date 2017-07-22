 
Christin Collins appointed Chair for Hope Clubhouse of SWFL's Annual Mental Health Luncheon

Host Committee gears up to raise awareness and funds on Oct. 30
 
 
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Executive Director for Hope Clubhouse of Southwest Florida James Wineinger is pleased to announce that Christin Collins of Lee Health has signed on as the event chair for the organization's Annual Mental Health Luncheon. Hope Clubhouse of Southwest Florida will roll out its new "Faces of Hope" campaign at the luncheon, as well as feature a surprise public figure who will share his personal journey of mental health. The event takes place 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30 at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers.

At Lee Health, Collins aligns the system's vision for health, wellness and prevention internally and within the community. Collins was also co-chair for the 2017 Southwest Florida Wine & Fest, one of the top-grossing wine festivals in the country. This year, that event raised $3.16 million for Golisano Children's Hospital, with $1 million in collective bids earmarked for pediatric mental health services, which has become a personal crusade for Collins.

Last year, Collins was shocked to learn of Florida's status as the least-funded state in the nation for mental and behavioral health programming, with Lee County being the least-funded county.

She said, "It is all of our responsibility to help others on their journey. Hope Clubhouse members connect with one another and with employees who truly care, who help them find meaningful ways to contribute, learn how to cook, eat healthy food, grow a garden, hold down a job, smile and be inspired. I have been involved with a number of amazing organizations who do incredible work in this community, but I have never been so thankful and proud as I am for the opportunity to thank Hope Clubhouse for rolling up their sleeves and making a difference with this crisis."

In addition to Collins, Kathryne "Kappy" King has been named honorary chair of the Annual Mental Health Luncheon. She and husband John King received the inaugural Hands of Hope Award earlier this year in recognition of the couple's generous contributions to Hope Clubhouse's community of support for adults living with mental illness in Southwest Florida.

Hope Clubhouse's host committee for the October event also includes the following Southwest Florida community leaders: Kellie Burns, David Collins, Meghan Collins, Kelly Fayer, Dorothy Fitzgerald, Michelle Graham, Scott Kashman, Bill Martin, Dottie Pacharis, Cole Peacock, Carey Ralston, Connie Ramos-Williams, Dr. Omar Rieche, Sawyer Smith, Sandy Stilwell, Dawn Sullivan, Michael Sullivan, Debbie Toler, Boots Tolles and Scott White.

Annual Mental Health Luncheon sponsorship information is available at HopeClubhouse.org.

About Hope Clubhouse

Hope Clubhouse is a community of support for adults living with a mental illness that provides opportunities for paid employment and access to education, housing and wellness. Hope Clubhouse is a 501(c)3 organization located at 3602 Broadway, Fort Myers, Florida 33901. Call (239) 267-1777 (tel:(239)%20267-1777) or visit www.hopeclubhouse.org to donate or for more information.

