News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Small Business Expo Brings the Country's Largest Small Business Trade Show to San Diego
The day-long conference and trade show, travels the country's top cities for small business bringing together industry thought leaders and experts in a hands-on environment that features more than 20+ free workshops and programs along with 100+ interactive booths, demos and brand exhibits. Headlining the event is Bill Walsh, Founder and CEO of Powerteam International with a presentation:
Start-ups and business owners can take advantage of free admission and educational workshops (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/
Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/
SAN DIEGO SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the San Diego Convention Center | Hall H – 111 W. Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92101 from 9:00am-5:00pm.
For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com. (mailto:Susan@
About Small Business Expo
Small Business Expo® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event in the country. In 2015-2016 it was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company as the fastest-growing privately held business. Every year, over 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend Small Business Expo to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse