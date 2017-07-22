News By Tag
Project Management World announces Flipped Classroom project training in Los Altos
Beginning and experienced project leaders will learn and network at this course on August 5 and August 12
Participants will prepare for the sessions by reading, watching/listening to videos, answering quizzes, and participating in online discussions. In the live sessions in Los Altos, facilitators will quickly review the online content and then lead meaningful and practical discussions. Participants will have opportunities to relate stories about current and past projects.
"Flipped classroom has been proven to be a highly-effective learning methodology. Sage-on-the stage lectures are becoming a methodology of the past. Dozens of high schools, community colleges, and universities are employing this methodology."
Facilitators include:
Jane Yee, PMP, BSEE Tufts with a minor in Engineering Management, taught PMI exam preparation for PM World and has experience at Violin Memory, Nvidia, Cadence, and other firms.
Gita Murthy, MS Engineering SJSU, is an Agile Coach and Scrum Master at FmFa. Her past employers include Hewlett-Packard and Semotus Solutions. Gita recently made a strong contribution to PMW's eBook on Cloud-Based Agile Tools.
Preethi Thutika, BS Mathematics Rudgers and Software Product Management (SPM®) Certificate Santa Clara University, is a Technology Consultant with experience at Slalom and Accenture. Preethi also has a background in software development.
The cost of the course is $70 with hardship, volunteer, and colleague discounts available.
Registration and details are available at https://www.meetup.com/
About Project Management World
Project Management World is a professional association with more than 1500 members. It has furthered the careers of project and program managers since 2004. The organization's mission is to enhance the careers of project managers, program managers, project coordinators, and those aspiring to these positions.
Contact
Jacky Hood
***@fielddaysolutions.com
