Alexa.com Reports Carlarjenkins.com Site Rank Moves Up over 1,000,000 Spots!
These factors are the reason for this 1 million site rank jump to the following:
· Introduction of the Morning Magnet series – I learn from Google Analytics that people start off their days reading my site. I have steady traffic 5am through 8am daily. The Morning Magnet series gives them new updates.
· More business reporting – I have focused on giving business tips and expert article
· Focus on LinkedIn – I have received at least two recruiters inboxing me each week for jobs and contracts.
· Having videos accompany my article – this increases my average site duration
· Brands have started reaching out to me – a direct result from my above average session duration and Alexa.com ranking.
Brands want to work with Phenomena because we offer them our astute audience who'll not only stay on their ads and sponsored posts but will click their product links. Simply put Phenomena brings our branding partners return on investment (ROI).
Here's the return on investment working with me?
• A business blog that's increasing its readership
• An average site duration of 6 minutes, 23 seconds
• Steady daily morning blog readership
• Social media influencer with a Klout score of 66
• Host of her own project management livestream show, Project Management Mondays Live.
• 2016 Medium top 10 writer. Medium extended her membership invitation before it was made public.
• LinkedIn All-Star with a 72 Social Selling Index Rank
These are the benefits and the return on investment (ROI) you'll get working with me. Want to work with me. Book a session here http://carlarjenkins.com
