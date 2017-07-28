News By Tag
Gallowglass are hiring in the Midlands and South West regions
Gallowglass are an event crewing specialists company located in the UK with over 21 years worth of experience as a company, and around 1,500 active clients. They offer a variety of highly-skilled event crew to a vast range of clients in both the UK and Europe, giving businesses a cost effective, but still high-quality range of crewing members for projects such as festivals and live performances.
Event crew jobs include: skilled crew, MEWP and plant operators, drivers, banksmen, experienced carpenters, lighting specialists, riggers and many others. This means that whatever a client's needs are, they can be met with a Gallowglass team.
With flexible zero hour contracts, a competitive rate of pay that is between £8.50 and £17.50 (including holidays) and a wide variety of training opportunities, a job with Gallowglass offers a unique opportunity. Each day at Gallowglass is different, with the plethora of events crewed ranging from building a fence for Glastonbury, to building a stage for an Elvis Costello concert in London!
Each job will be listed on the unique Dynamics Nav crew system which gives each member all the details they need for their latest assignment, meaning that Gallowglass can stay organised and in the know, meeting the needs of both the clients and crew members.
Gallowglass offer in-house training to all new crew members, so experience is not essential (although preferred), and regular training courses and paid qualifications are available throughout the job to allow career progression and an exciting, dynamic workplace.
