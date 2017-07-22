News By Tag
Stock & Option Solutions Announces an Aspirations Fling with Fidelity Stock Plan Services
This Aspirations Fling with Fidelity is a must-attend event that will give attendees insight on steps to take when moving from a private company to a public company
This Aspirations Fling with Fidelity Stock Plan Services will bring together executives and stock plan staff from finance, accounting, HR, legal, and executive compensation on August 31st, 2017 at 100 California Street, Suite 1200 in San Francisco, California.
"For private companies that are planning to go through an IPO and can see an ESPP implementation on the horizon, time is of the essence. It's imperative to coordinate and roll-out equity programs in a very compressed time frame under intense scrutiny. Don't miss the pitfalls to avoid on the road to an IPO and highlights of ESPPs: the design, the implementation and what industry leaders are doing. This Aspirations Fling will help point you in the right direction," said scheduled presenter, Sorrell Johnson, CEP, of SOS.
For more details on Aspirations, please contact Shawna Casey at scasey@sos-team.com or 408-979-8700.
Stock & Option Solutions (http://www.sos-
Contact
Stock & Option Solutions
***@sos-team.com
