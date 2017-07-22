 
Stock & Option Solutions Announces an Aspirations Fling with Fidelity Stock Plan Services

This Aspirations Fling with Fidelity is a must-attend event that will give attendees insight on steps to take when moving from a private company to a public company
 
 
CAMPBELL, Calif. - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Stock & Option Solutions (SOS), a leading provider of stock plan administration, management and consulting services, today announced an Aspirations Fling—a meeting geared towards private companies that provide equity compensation. This afternoon cocktail reception will address the key issues pre-IPO companies need to be aware of when becoming public. The panel will also discuss the prevalence and design of ESPPs launched with IPO, as well as a general industry overview of today's ESPP landscape.

This Aspirations Fling with Fidelity Stock Plan Services will bring together executives and stock plan staff from finance, accounting, HR, legal, and executive compensation on August 31st, 2017 at 100 California Street, Suite 1200 in San Francisco, California.

"For private companies that are planning to go through an IPO and can see an ESPP implementation on the horizon, time is of the essence. It's imperative to coordinate and roll-out equity programs in a very compressed time frame under intense scrutiny. Don't miss the pitfalls to avoid on the road to an IPO and highlights of ESPPs: the design, the implementation and what industry leaders are doing. This Aspirations Fling will help point you in the right direction," said scheduled presenter, Sorrell Johnson, CEP, of SOS.

For more details on Aspirations, please contact Shawna Casey at scasey@sos-team.com or 408-979-8700.

Stock & Option Solutions (http://www.sos-team.com/) (SOS) has built a team of extremely qualified and dedicated professionals for the outsourced management or staffing of your stock plans and special projects. SOS's Stock Plan Outsourcing Solution (http://sos-team.com/outsourcing/) is the most comprehensive outsourcing service in the marketplace, making the choice easy. Beyond our total outsourcing solutions, we are focused on helping companies like yours through challenging steps with temporary staffing, permanent placement, expert project resources, and high level project management (http://sos-team.com/services/). Call us today at 408.979.8700 to learn more or visit us online at www.sos-team.com.

End
Source:Stock & Option Solutions, Inc.
Email:***@sos-team.com Email Verified
Tags:Pre-ipo, Ipo
Industry:Finance
Location:Campbell - California - United States
Subject:Events
