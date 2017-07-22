GZA's Mark Krumenacher, P.G. named to Wisconsin Industrial Sand Association Board of Directors

Mark Krumenacher (2)

-- Wisconsin Industrial Sand Association (WISA) announced today that GZA's Mark Krumenacher of Waukesha County, has been named to the WISA Board of Directors. Krumenacher is a Senior Principal and Senior Vice President with GZA and recently was named to the firm's Board of Directors. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin with a BS and MS in Geology and Geophysics. Krumenacher is a Professional Geologist with licensure nationally and is a Certified Hazardous Materials Manager.GZA is a leading, employee-owned consulting firm providing geotechnical, environmental, water, ecological, and construction management services to a wide array of private and public clients. As one of the "Friends of WISA," GZA joins the dozens of supporting businesses that have chosen to team up with WISA members to achieve their mission of promoting safe and responsible sand mining practices. Krumenacher will serve on the WISA Board of Directors as the "Friends of WISA" representative.WISA member companies are leaders of the state's sand mining industry, focused on working cooperatively with state and local governments and others to help develop effective and scientifically based safety, health, environmental and land-use standards. WISA members follow a mandatory Code of Conduct with strong principles and tough standards that guide the Association's efforts to be a leader in fostering a healthy, safe and environmentally responsible sand mining industry in Wisconsin. WISA and its members work to show that there are many positives when taking the right approach to sand mining. With a proper balance between sound operations, adherence to responsible regulations and good relationships, industrial sand mining operations can operate safely and protect the environment while generating significant economic impact.The Wisconsin Industrial Sand Association (WISA) is a statewide organization formed in 2012 to promote safe and responsible sand mining practices. The group works to promote science and fact-based discussions and to create a positive dialogue among the industry, citizens and government officials on sand mining issues. Sand mining in Wisconsin dates back more than a century. Today, the industry is responsible for thousands of family-supporting jobs and millions of dollars in positive economic impact. WISA members are companies with Wisconsin-based mining and/or processing operations that agree to follow the association's strict Code of Conduct – a set of guiding principles and performance standards that reinforce the association's goal of being the leader in healthy, safe and environmentally responsible sand mining in Wisconsin. Members care greatly about environmental sustainability and are committed to meeting or exceeding all local and state regulations. Organizations affiliated with the state's sandmining industry can become Friends of WISA.Rich Budinger, WISA SpokespersonT. (608) 352-9472info@wisconsinsand.org