Pristine Beauty Continues To Impress!
Pristine Beauty's amazing hair serum No Scary Hairy gains a cult following.
Pristine Beauty has gained recognition from bloggers and the top site www.totalbeauty.com for it's version of the coveted Creme De La Mer which is aptly named Hooray For Brallywood Butta. This time people simply can't get enough of the company's No Scary Hairy. This hair and scalp revival serum is full of natural antioxidants and get this, the avocado butter naturally protects the hair from heat appiances!!!
Blaire Kessler, the CEO of Pristine Beauty explained that her customers love all of the problem solving products because they are highly concentrated and actually work! Blaire brings her love for 1940s and 1950s Glam and adorns her products with photos of beautiful women of days gone by and adding her own silly spin.
Pristine Beauty products are free of parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, propylene glycol and any synthetic dyes or fragrances. The range is 100% vegan, gluten and cruelty-free. The product line has a cult following and we are certain their popularity is sure to rise! http://www.shoppristinebeauty.com
