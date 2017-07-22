 
Level Group Adds Veteran Manhattan Residential Real Estate Agent

Lorie Torpey Lists Personal Management Attention, 100% Commission Model as Key Draws
 
 
Real Estate Agent Lorie Torpey
Real Estate Agent Lorie Torpey
 
NEW YORK - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Level Group (http://www.levelgroup.com), an innovative, full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage company that introduced the 100% commission model in New York City, today announced that highly experienced Manhattan real estate agent, Lorie Torpey, formerly of  Douglas Elliman is joining the firm.

"Lorie is a veteran agent who is well-respected throughout New York's real estate community," says Michael Barbolla, Level Group's COO. "Her expertise in and detailed knowledge of New York's diverse neighborhoods and international background will be valuable assets to buyers, sellers and investors."

Lorie Torpey, who has four years of experience as a residential real estate sales agent in New York and ten years as a landlord and investor in Hong Kong, brings an international perspective to bear for her clients. During a decade living abroad in Hong Kong, Torpey developed a substantive professional network of foreign contacts and experience and has a deep appreciation for cultural subtleties, both critical assets when working with global clients. As a sales agent, Torpey uses data-driven research and analysis to identify and secure the right property at the right price points for each client's unique situation. Torpey, who has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism/Marketing from New York University, is a long-time resident of Manhattan's Upper East Side and Quogue, Long Island.

"I am quite happy to be part of the Level Group family," says Torpey. "Their 100% commission model, the personal attention management gives to brokers and vigorous training program makes Level an ideal place for me to continue to grow my business."

About Level Group

Founded in 2004, Level Group is the first firm in New York City to offer the 100% commission model. It handles the full spectrum of real estate brokerage work, including residential and commercial leasing and sales. Known for its open door policy to senior management, the firm has attracted more than 230 brokers, many from the city's larger brokerage firms. Level Group's "Level Group Spotlight Series," a bi-annual symposium dedicated to educational topics of interest to the commercial and residential real estate community, has become one of real estate's must-attend conferences. The series complements its in-depth, ongoing education and training program for its agents.

Level Group has been featured in such media as US News & World Report, Crain's, The Wall Street Journal, CBS Radio, Bloomberg Radio, MarketWatch Radio Network, TheStreet.com, The Real Deal, GlobeSt.com, Real Estate Weekly, Mansion Global, USA Today, BrickUnderground, DNAInfo and WPIX TV.

To learn more about joining Level Group, contact Michael Barbolla at either 212.994.9965 or mbarbolla@levelgroup.com Follow Level Group on Facebook: @levelgroup.

Media Contact
Sandy Shen Rice
The Boreland Group Inc.
sshenrice@theborelandgroup.com
Source:Level Goup
Email:***@theborelandgroup.com
