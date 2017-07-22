Fanatics 101 Celebrating 14 Years!

fanatics101logo

End

-- A milestone is fast approaching for Fanatics 101, as we celebrate our 14 year anniversary, on August 1st, 2017. Fanatics 101 was founded by Keddrain Bowen in 2003. The business started out of the trunk of Bowen's car, which he transitioned into a kiosk at the mall, and eventually into a store at the mall. Bowen states " We are excited to have reached this milestone, especially in such a competitive market place, and are really happy to be able to celebrate with our valued customers and friends. The past 14 years have been a hugely successful time for us. We are delighted to have become a part of the local community, and have had the pleasure of working with, and meeting many people in the area over the years. We look forward to continuing these strong relationships in the future."Fanatics 101 is a locally owned company currently operating two locations in the Mall at Johnson City, and in the Asheville Mall.As a way to say thank you to our customers, we will be offering a discount of 14% off of your purchases on August 14th.