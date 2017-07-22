 
News By Tag
* Isca Barum Alzheimer's
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Insurance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Exeter
  Devon
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322

Isca Barum Insurance Brokers - Alzheimer's Initiative

Isca Barum Insurance Brokers, based in Exeter and Barnstaple, are raising funds for the Alzheimer's Society with two quite different initiatives.
 
 
Bruce in his workshop
Bruce in his workshop
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Isca Barum Alzheimer's

Industry:
Insurance

Location:
Exeter - Devon - England

Subject:
Events

EXETER, England - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- In the first, Bruce Archibold, MD of Isca Barum (an avid woodworker in his spare time)is to celebrate 40 years in the insurance business in September, by taking on a challenge to be banished to his woodworking workshop to make a bespoke coffee table and four bowls to celebrate the four decades he has worked in the insurance industry.  But, there is a catch - This project must be completed within 7 days!!

The table will be approximately 36 inches x 20 inches and made from Ash and be similar in style to the photo (but paler), while the four bowls will be 8 inches in diameter and each will be made using a different wood, Pippy Burr Oak, Cherry,  Lacewood, and Spalted Beech

The second part of the initiative, commences when Bruce takes part with fellow colleagues of Isca Barum in the Alzheimer's Society Exeter Memory Walk on Sunday September 3rd

Bruce said; ''I'm supporting the Alzheimer's Society for my chosen charity as I recently lost my own Mother to this dreadful condition.   Last year alone the Alzheimer's Society, through their local services, directly helped over 100,000 people. I want them to be able to help even more!''

Dementia is not a natural part of ageing and it doesn't just affect older people. Over 40,000 people under 65 in the UK have dementia. This is called early-onset or young-onset dementia. (https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/info/20007/types_of_dementi...)

Once Bruce has completed the table and bowls, they will be auctioned on Ebay  to raise further funds for the Alzheimer's Society, so please check the Isca Barum website for news on this after the 11th September. www.iscabarum.co.uk

Bruce hopes people will dig deep and show your support for him and his colleagues as they walk and for Bruce as he chips away in his workshop making truly unique products.

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bruce-archibold-di...

For more information, please email: info@iscabarum.co.uk , or speak to Sarah Page on

01271 320320

Contact
Sarah Page or Dave Woolley
***@iscabarum.co.uk
End
Source:Isca Barum Insurance Brokers
Email:***@iscabarum.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Isca Barum Alzheimer's
Industry:Insurance
Location:Exeter - Devon - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Clarity Business Solutions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share