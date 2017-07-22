News By Tag
Isca Barum Insurance Brokers - Alzheimer's Initiative
Isca Barum Insurance Brokers, based in Exeter and Barnstaple, are raising funds for the Alzheimer's Society with two quite different initiatives.
The table will be approximately 36 inches x 20 inches and made from Ash and be similar in style to the photo (but paler), while the four bowls will be 8 inches in diameter and each will be made using a different wood, Pippy Burr Oak, Cherry, Lacewood, and Spalted Beech
The second part of the initiative, commences when Bruce takes part with fellow colleagues of Isca Barum in the Alzheimer's Society Exeter Memory Walk on Sunday September 3rd
Bruce said; ''I'm supporting the Alzheimer's Society for my chosen charity as I recently lost my own Mother to this dreadful condition. Last year alone the Alzheimer's Society, through their local services, directly helped over 100,000 people. I want them to be able to help even more!''
Dementia is not a natural part of ageing and it doesn't just affect older people. Over 40,000 people under 65 in the UK have dementia. This is called early-onset or young-onset dementia. (https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/
Once Bruce has completed the table and bowls, they will be auctioned on Ebay to raise further funds for the Alzheimer's Society, so please check the Isca Barum website for news on this after the 11th September. www.iscabarum.co.uk
Bruce hopes people will dig deep and show your support for him and his colleagues as they walk and for Bruce as he chips away in his workshop making truly unique products.
https://www.justgiving.com/
For more information, please email: info@iscabarum.co.uk , or speak to Sarah Page on
01271 320320
Sarah Page or Dave Woolley
