July 2017





Axalta Brings Kids Coloring Contest to CAR Management Briefing Seminars

Activity gives event attendees' family members a chance to win a prize
 
 
CAR MBS Coloring Contest
CAR MBS Coloring Contest
 
Listed Under

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, encourages the children of attendees at the 2017 Center for Automotive Research (CAR) Management Briefing Seminars (MBS) to add color to this year's event. Axalta will host the CAR MBS Coloring Contest between July 29 through August 2, 2017, at the Grand Traverse Resort in Traverse City, Michigan, to entertain the families of event attendees and give them a chance to win a $50 gift certificate to Dylan's Candy Bar, a boutique candy store.

The coloring contest is a part of the CAR MBS Family Connection, which allows guests of conference attendees to explore the area and connect with fellow attendee families. Children, ages five and above, can pick up Axalta coloring sheets at the start of the contest. Entrants will color an Axalta concept race car developed by noted transportation and industrial designer Brook Banham from Detroit.

"Axalta brings this contest to CAR MBS to get the automotive industry's next generation started on the art and science behind color," said David Fischer, Axalta Vice President for Market Strategy and Growth. "With the prizes coming from a remarkable candy store, this is a 'sweet' way to get kids thinking about color in new ways."

Kids are encouraged to work Axalta's Automotive Color of the Year 2017-Gallant Gray into their designs.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 13,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/us/en_US/products-services/powder...

John Wray
***@axaltacs.com
Source:Axalta Coating Systems North America Industrial
Email:***@axaltacs.com
Tags:Powder Coating, Coloring Contest, Seminar
Industry:Automotive
Location:Clinton Township - Michigan - United States
