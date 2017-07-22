News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Axalta Brings Kids Coloring Contest to CAR Management Briefing Seminars
Activity gives event attendees' family members a chance to win a prize
The coloring contest is a part of the CAR MBS Family Connection, which allows guests of conference attendees to explore the area and connect with fellow attendee families. Children, ages five and above, can pick up Axalta coloring sheets at the start of the contest. Entrants will color an Axalta concept race car developed by noted transportation and industrial designer Brook Banham from Detroit.
"Axalta brings this contest to CAR MBS to get the automotive industry's next generation started on the art and science behind color," said David Fischer, Axalta Vice President for Market Strategy and Growth. "With the prizes coming from a remarkable candy store, this is a 'sweet' way to get kids thinking about color in new ways."
Kids are encouraged to work Axalta's Automotive Color of the Year 2017-Gallant Gray into their designs.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 13,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/
Contact
John Wray
***@axaltacs.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse