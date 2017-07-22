 
Zomer Auctioneering and Associates Announces Upcoming August 2017 Auctions

 
 
INWOOD, Iowa - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Zomer Auctioneering & Associates, an industry leader in agricultural land and equipment auctions, will be hosting several Timed Online Only Auctions and Live Online Auctions this coming month.  These auctions will present the perfect opportunity to get some quality items and discount prices.

Here are the scheduled auctions for the month of August:

·       Online Only Machinery Auction – Various Locations, IA, and SD. Auction closes Tuesday August 1st at 6:30pm CST.

·       Loren Myers Estate- Joan Meyers- Owners- Beresford, SD. Auction held live online Saturday August 5th at 11:00am CST.

·       Bernie Brands Retirement Farm Auction. – Luverne, MN. Auction held live online Saturday August 12th at 11:00am CST.

·       G-H Farms Inc. Retirement Auction. – Maurice, IA. Auction closes Tuesday August 14th at 6:00pm CST.

·       6th Annual Tri-County Consignment Auction. – Sioux Center, IA. Auction held live online Thursday August 24th at 11:00am CST.

·       Farm Retirement Auction. – IA. Auction held live online Saturday August 26th at 10:00am CST.

First Time bidding online?  Zomer Auctioneering & Associates offers live Internet bidding powered by NextLot.com, the world's leading online auction provider.  This online bidding platform will allow you to keep track of all of the lots you are interested in and have bid on. Zomer Auctioneering & Associates desires to make bidders as comfortable as possible when bidding online.

About Zomer Auctioneering & Associates: We are your full time Real Estate & Auction Agency where we utilize the cutting edge of the latest digital technology in our auction marketing by focusing on a large network of buyers and sellers.  We serve Northwest Iowa, Southeast South Dakota and Southwest Minnesota.  With over 75+ years of combined experience, we promote honest and professional service by conducting live and online auctions of farmland, business liquidations, antiques, toys, estates, farm machinery, real estate and personal property. You can expect nothing less than attention to detail, honesty, and a high level of professionalism with marketing your lifetime investments.
Source:NextLot, Inc.
