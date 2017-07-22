 
July 2017





Industrial filter raises quality of honey by removing contaminants

Sweet success for Norwegian honey producer with installation of self-cleaning filtration system
 
 
Filtering honey at Honningcentralen
Filtering honey at Honningcentralen
 
PINEVILLE, N.C. - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- As part of the company's continued aim to supply good quality honey, Norwegian based honey producer and distributor Honningcentralen previously installed a metal edge industrial filter into their new production line to remove foreign bodies from the honey such as wax and bee wings. However, this filter was inefficient, continuously requiring manual cleaning resulting in production downtime.

Recognising that they were losing valuable time and profitability, Honningcentralen sought to find a new solution. With more than 80 years' experience in the processing industry, Russell Finex was recommended by Honningcentralen's subsidiary office in Sweden. Drawing upon their experience in dealing with honey, Russell Finex recommended the Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter®. With its easy clean design, this liquid filter is simple to assemble and disassemble without the need for tools, a particularly useful feature for the company as each strain of honey required a different screen size. Its unique SpiroKlene™ system continuously cleans the surface of the filter element meaning frequent blockages are no longer occurring. In addition, the pressure problems they were experiencing have been eradicated as oversize material can be manually discharged.

For more than 80 years Russell Finex has manufactured and supplied filters, sieves and separators to improve product quality, enhance productivity, safeguard worker health, and ensure liquids and powders are contamination-free. Throughout the world, Russell Finex serve a variety of industries with applications including food, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, adhesives, plastisols, paint, coatings, metal powders and ceramics.

Please contact us to learn how Russell Finex can find the perfect filtration solution for you: http://www.russellfinex.com/en/contact-russell-finex/

