News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Industrial filter raises quality of honey by removing contaminants
Sweet success for Norwegian honey producer with installation of self-cleaning filtration system
Recognising that they were losing valuable time and profitability, Honningcentralen sought to find a new solution. With more than 80 years' experience in the processing industry, Russell Finex was recommended by Honningcentralen's subsidiary office in Sweden. Drawing upon their experience in dealing with honey, Russell Finex recommended the Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter®. With its easy clean design, this liquid filter is simple to assemble and disassemble without the need for tools, a particularly useful feature for the company as each strain of honey required a different screen size. Its unique SpiroKlene™ system continuously cleans the surface of the filter element meaning frequent blockages are no longer occurring. In addition, the pressure problems they were experiencing have been eradicated as oversize material can be manually discharged.
For more than 80 years Russell Finex has manufactured and supplied filters, sieves and separators to improve product quality, enhance productivity, safeguard worker health, and ensure liquids and powders are contamination-
Please contact us to learn how Russell Finex can find the perfect filtration solution for you: http://www.russellfinex.com/
Contact
Anna Woods
***@russellfinex.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse