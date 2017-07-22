Convicted: OSCR360 Provides Compelling Evidence Presentation for Jurors in Rideout Murder Trial

 

July 2017
1 2 3
VICTOR, N.Y. - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- L-Tron Corporation's OSCR360 Solution was used by the prosecution in the high-profile Rideout murder trial. This week, jurors convicted Laura Rideout and her son, Colin Rideout following a difficult six week trial and five day deliberation. Both Rideouts were found guilty of 2nd Degree Murder and Tampering with Evidence. Laura Rideout's other son, Alex Rideout, was found guilty of Tampering with Evidence.

OSCR360 played a noteworthy role in closing arguments. The Solution was used by Prosecutors in court to walk through the case with visuals including crime scene photographic evidence and surveillance video evidence. When you look at individual pieces of a jigsaw evidence puzzle, it can be daunting. But when you look at the jigsaw evidence puzzle as a whole, you visualize the whole picture. With this presentation, the jury got to see the evidence in its entirety, not in individual pieces.

L-Tron's Director of Solutions, Trevor DiMarco, who was in the courtroom for closing arguments, said, "Prior to [OSCR360] being used… the jury was… paying attention but you could tell they were tired – mentally tired. As soon as the OSCR360 visual presentation came on, they all sat up out of their chairs, looked at the screen and really got engaged to see this visual description of what happened." Watch a full interview with Trevor here.

OSCR360 was also used in the prosecution of Jonathan Ortiz for Second Degree Murder to depict a main witness's vantage point during the witness testimony. Using the crime scene photographic evidence, the jury was able to watch and listen to evidence simultaneously so that every juror had a clear picture of the events that had transpired.

Watch a video about the OSCR360 Solution:

https://youtu.be/2CguAJawSp4



Learn more about OSCR360 here at www.L-Tron.com/OSCR360.

L-Tron has worked with Law Enforcement, Public Safety and Government Agencies for 17 years and our solutions are deployed across 2,000 municipalities in 46 states nationwide. Show the facts. Close the case. Justice is served.

L-Tron Corporation



