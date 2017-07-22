New REDMOND "disco" kettle arrives in your kitchens

Among the last smart appliances that REDMOND created for its consumers we can distinguish a smart stylish and lighting kettle, SkyKettle G200S.

-- The keyadvantages are supported by the technology. The brand engineers create the most innovative solutions for multicookers, and kettles the majority of which are covered by patents. The brand was the first to launch the wide model range of household appliances, including the multicookers and kettles equipped with the distant remote control technology on a mobile phone from anywhere in the world.Among the last smart appliances that REDMOND created for its consumers we can distinguish a smart stylish and lighting kettle,. You can control all the functions of the smartfrom your smartphone at any distance! Turn on the kettle while jogging in the morning or clothes shopping with your friends to warm right up with a hot drink ready the moment you get home. Whip up an infant formula for your child in an instant at any time of day or night, setting a water heating schedule to a certain temperature right at the moment you want it. You can also set a convenient schedule according to the days of the week and your SkyKettle G200S will boot up later on weekend mornings. The backlight colour is user-configurable, which allows the kettle to perfectly fit inside any kitchen compartment and even serve as an original lighting fixture. In addition, the application used for controlling the smart kettle includes children's educational games like memory training and learning colours, which you can amuse your child with while you're cooking. In thethe backlight changes to the beat of playing music and your voice."While developing a smart appliances line-up REDMOND takes care to provide its consumers with stylish devices featuring maximum capabilities to support a healthier lifestyle and to ensure safety, convenience and savings throughout the consumers' daily routines. The REDMOND Sky-appliances combine the latest smart technologies with a simple straightforward user interface that gives you the opportunity to move on to a new level of housekeeping. We do not just sell products – we provide the choice of lifestyle!" – said Helen Bertran, REDMOND PR manager.• REDMOND is an international small appliances developer and manufacturer since 2006, headquartered in Albany, NY (USA). Its coordinating offices are located in Europe and its network of software development centres is spread in the EU, CIS countries and Singapore.• The REDMOND brand has been hugely successful in the key markets previously targeted, remaining the sales leader of the multicookers in the world and is a sound brand synonymous with the 'multicooker'definition.• Our proposition has been formed to provide the consumer with a lifestyle solution as the most important component on the path to success of every person; the solution, that combines the established technology and the best designer's achievements preserving the reasonable price.