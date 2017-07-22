News By Tag
75% LTV on Newark Multifamily Property
Brad Domenico Arranged $2,100,000 for Newark Multifamily Property
Terms of this loan include:
• 75% LTV
• 3.875% Fixed for 5 Years
• 10 Year Term
• 30 Year Amortization
• Declining Pre-Pay
Progress Capital Advisors loan programs include Fixed Rate Loans, Construction and Specialty Financing as well as Directly Funded Bridge Loans. With over $40 Billion in closed loans and $100 Million in bridge and direct lending,we will get you to the closing table … plain and simple – #thatsPROGRESS
https://www.progresscapitaladvisors.com
Media Contact
Matt Sadler
7327206313
matt@progressnj.com
