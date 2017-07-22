75% LTV on Newark Multifamily Property

Brad Domenico Arranged $2,100,000 for Newark Multifamily Property

75% LTV for Newark Multifamily Property

--ofarrangedin financing for a multi-family asset with 25 rental units on Goldsmith Avenue in Newark NJ. " Newark is hot right now! Our clients are taking notice and we are arranging a lot of financing for varying types of multifamily, retail, office and industrial and mixed-use space," mentioned Domenico. The borrower, having previously renovated and repositioned the aforementioned property, will use the proceeds of the loan to refinance the existing debt, recapture $600,000 in equity and cash-out $200,000. The proceeds will be used to further improve the property while also fueling the continued expansion of our client's robust portfolio.Terms of this loan include:75% LTV• 3.875% Fixed for 5 Years• 10 Year Term• 30 Year Amortization• Declining Pre-PayProgress Capital Advisors loan programs include Fixed Rate Loans, Construction and Specialty Financing as well as Directly Funded Bridge Loans. With over $40 Billion in closed loans and $100 Million in bridge and direct lending,we will get you to the closing table … plain and simple –