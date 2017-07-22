News By Tag
$3,375,000 for Acquisition of Toms River NJ Shopping Plaza in 1031 Exchange
Kathy Anderson Arranges the Financing for the Acquisition of Fischer and Bay Plaza in Toms River, NJ.
• 20 Yr. Fixed Rate – subject to 60-day forward rate lock
• Swap Breakage Prepay
• 30 Year Term
• 30 Year Amortization
• 75% LTV
Progress Capital Advisors loan programs include Fixed Rate Loans, Construction and Specialty Financing as well as Directly Funded Bridge Loans. With over $40 Billion in closed loans and $100 Million in bridge and direct lending, we will get you to the closing table – plain and simple –#thatsPROGRESS
https://www.progresscapitaladvisors.com
Media Contact
Matt Sadler
7327206313
matt@progressnj.com
