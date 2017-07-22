News By Tag
Explore Fabulous Plus-Size Apparel and Shop for the Latest Styles at O'nitaa
Runway Indian designer wear is often seen as being for the skinny elite and not the average Indian woman. Sensing the potential of Indian style plus-size clothing, a new generation of designers is using their creativity and expertise to design fashionable outfits that look flattering on curvaceous women. O'nitaa, the exclusive multi-designer retail store for Asian apparel in London, is now offering these trendsetting Indian outfits for plus size women in the UK.
Speaking at the launch of their new collection of plus size women clothing in the UK, O'nitaa's representative remarked, "We have tried hard to find Indian and Pakistani designers who cater to the requirements of curvaceous women. Fashionable plus-size clothing is not about upsizing existing designs. It is about creating outfits with styles, fits and cuts that look flattering on large women. Not all designers possess the talent or expertise to develop fashionable, well-made plus-size collections and we are delighted to be collaborating with some exceptionally talented people. We invite patrons to explore our exclusive on-trend collection of plus size women's clothing."
O'nitaa offers an eclectic range of plus size women's clothing in the UK. Their collection includes stylish bridal wear, curve-flattering party wear and chic casual wear that will have any large woman looking good and feeling beautiful in no time at all. In its bridal wear section, the store offers lehengas paired with crop tops and long jackets which are an ideal option to camouflage problem areas in an aesthetic manner. In their collection, you will also find many designs with delicate embroidery, embellishments and lace. It is well known that a heavily detailed outfit can make a woman look frumpy or matronly whereas showing restraint with embellishments is an excellent way to look slim, youthful and elegant.
Floor-length anarkalis in a range of vibrant and pastel shades can also be found in O'nitaa's collection of plus size women's clothing in the UK. Anarkali suits are a great option for the numerous pre and post wedding ceremonies. O'nitaa also offers a wide array of stylish sarees in soft and smooth fabrics such as chiffon that clings to the body and provides a curve-accentuating, slimming effect. For party wear, customers can take their pick from fashionable A-line kurtas, long net dresses, tie-and-dye chikankurtas and kurtas paired with capes and pants. For casual wear, O'nitaa has many options such as ponchos, frocks, sleeveless embroidered tops and gorgeous angrakhas.
In case you need assistance, O'nitaa offers one-on-one style consultations on prior appointment. In this regard, the store's representative revealed, "We have friendly, expert style consultants who are more than happy to provide fashion advice and help customers pick out appropriate apparel. We are always looking for ways to provide the best customer service at our store and this is just one way we do it. We also provide made-to-measure services using which customers can order a bespoke dress from us. Everything from the measurements, fabric, color and embellishments can be personalized to help customers have one-of-a-kind outfits that fit perfectly." To explore O'nitaa's in-store collection, head down to their shop in London's Marylebone district. To shop online, visit www.onitaa.co.uk.
About:O'nitaa is an internationally reputed supplier of quality Asian clothing including couture, designer wear, plus-size fashion, Indo-Western apparel and ready-to-wear collections sourced from talented designers in the Indian sub-continent. The company offers made to measure services for its couture collection that can be purchased from its flagship multi-designer retail store in London's Marylebone district.
