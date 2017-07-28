LMNT eyewear for the bold, the brave and the #fierce

Every pair of LMNT shades is #instaworthy with a pair to match everyone's aesthetic.

-- LMNT eyewear aims to fill a growing gap within the eyewear market by providing high quality fashion forward sunglasses that don't break the bank. Every pair of LMNT sunglasses has been designed with the intention of creating something beautiful, affordable and wearable.LMNT is fast becoming the must have brand for the trendsetters, globetrotters and the free spirits of the modern world.With stunning mirrored lenses, captivating metal frames, dramatic oversized shapes every element embodies the latest fashion trends flawlessly and affordably. The eye catching Nicki frames pair rose pink mirrored lenses with beautiful soft gold frames, making them more than #instaperfect. These shades are meant for island hopping, summer festivals and relaxing by the pool. Effortless but never understated.In a world where everyone blends in, LMNT is for the bold, fearless, fun loving and adventurous millennial. LMNT represents the independent, #fierce and trendsetting modern individual.We were born to make people around the world stand out, stay original and feel empowered.From sunrise to sunset festival lovers, digital nomads, musicians and the fashion obsessed will follow their passion in style. We will be launching our stunning website soon but for now you can find us on insta' and join our squad.Everyone loves Miley…right!?Well the Miley shades more than live up to their name they can be bold, they can be minimalist and with high quality polarized lenses they can be practical. Silver for the night, pink for the party and blue for the city.Every pair of LMNT shades is #instaworthy with a pair to match everyone's aesthetic.