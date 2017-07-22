 
New Atlanta Charter School Opens for Students and Staff

Genesis Innovation Academy hosts an Open House focusing on gender-specific classrooms to improve learning environments
 
 
ATLANTA - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Genesis Innovation Academy (http://www.genesisinnovationacademy.org/) (GIA), a free public charter school, is accepting applications for students for Fall 2017. Atlanta's newest charter school will open its doors on August 7th.

GIA offers gender-specific classrooms to students in Kindergarten through 6th grade.  "Our daughters have different needs and challenges than our sons," says Dr. Gavin Samms (http://genesisinnovationacademy.org/index.php/about-us/the-village/gia-board), founder of GIA.  "For instance, girls fall behind early in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) subjects because society expects boys to do better in those areas. A single-gender environment can empowergirls with the belief they can achieve excellence in every subject.  If we do not make sure girls believe anything is possible at an early age, we limit their future options."

Samms, a graduate of Harvard University and Georgia Institute of Technology, is also sending his children to GIA this fall. "I tried traditional school for my children. But I grew frustrated with a process that could not meet their academic needs. The focus has been on preparing our children to be test takers in a world that rewards innovators. The old approach is not working, and I cannot wait for someone else to figure this out."

GIA offers students a cross-disciplinary curriculum. Teachers will pair the traditional subjects with curriculum that challenges scholars to be the creative, critical-thinkers who prosper in the 21st century. The school follows the E5 curriculum model which includes Engineering, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Ethics, and Expression.

The learning environment will respect the fact that boys have a different energy than girls. Unfortunately, males are suspended, and expelled at a much higher rate than girls. "This requires a different approach as we help them mature into young men," says Samms.

The Academy is hosting an open house Wednesday, August 2nd, for the Girls Academy and Thursday, August 3rd, for the Boys Academy. Both events will be held at 5:30pm at GIA, 1059 Custer Ave. SE. Current and prospective students/families as well as members of the public are invited. Media will be allowed a preview inside the academy.

To schedule a visit or an interview with Dr. Samms contact: Tenisha@PerfectPitchMediaGroup.com

To apply for admission or employment opportunities visit: www.GenesisInnovationAcademy.org

