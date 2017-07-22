 
Industry News





Learn what the Experts are saying about the Future of Blockchain in this Washington, D.C event

David Drake, Chairman of LDJ Capital and The Soho Loft Media Group, moderates at the 2nd Annual Blockchain Conference DC in Northwest, Washington, D.C.
 
 
Photo credit: pixabay.com
 
NEW YORK - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Venture capitalists, startups, entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals in the finance and technology industry will gather at the George Washington University on July 28, 2017 from 8am to 5pm for this much-awaited conference.

David Drake, Chairman of  LDJ Capital, will be a moderator for this event. He says, "I am very pleased to be part of this year's Blockchain conference. As with the previous conference, this year's event will surely be educational and highly informative. Experts from different industries will share their insights and opinions on Blockchain. This event shouldn't be missed by anyone in the finance industry."

The whole day affair will start and end with coffee, giving the attendees an opportunity to network with their colleagues within and outside their industries. It will also feature panel discussions led by experts from various fields. David Drake is scheduled to be a panelist for the initial coin offerings (ICOs): pros & cons of this rapidly evolving crypto-financing technique session.

Some of the other topics are Blockchain & Government: How is government using Blockchain; How the ICO was invented, and what's next; and,

Blockchain 2020: Expert predictions for the near-term future.

Other panelists and speakers include:

Carol Van Cleef, Partner, BakerHostetler

Darryn Jones, Director, Business Development, Greater Phoenix Economic Council

Jason Weinstein, Partner, Steptoe & Johnson LLP

Karl Kreder, Director of Energy, ConsenSys

Min Kim, Founder, ICON

Pawel Kuskowski, CEO and Co-founder, Coinfirm

Peter Van Valkenburgh, Director of Research, Coin Center

Ron Garrett, Entrepreneur in Residence, ConsenSys

Susan Poole, Founder, Blockbridge Advisory

Tom Plunkett, Consulting Solutions Director, Oracle

The platinum sponsor for this event is EOS. Deloitte is the gold sponsor and Day One Investments is the partner. The media partners are CoinDesk, The Cointelegraph, NewsBTC, Blockchain Healthcare Review, FinTech Profile, and CEX.IO.

For more details, visit:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/david-drake-moderator-at-the...

We invite you to visit www.TheSohoLoft.com/events for more information on upcoming finance events on topics such as cryptocurrency, bitcoin, ethereum, blockchain, initial coin offerings, fintech, crowdfunding, alternative finance, venture capital, angel networks, hedge funds, private equity, family offices, as well as accredited and institutional investors.

MEDIA CONTACT:

THE SOHO LOFT Media Group (www.thesoholoft.com)

The Soho Loft Media Group is a global financial media company with 3 divisions:

THE SOHO LOFT CONFERENCES organizes up to 200+ investor-focused global summits, talks and events annually.

TIMES IMPACT PUBLICATIONS produces relevant content on investing and entrepreneurship that are published and syndicated in 100+ leading online publications and growing.

VICTORIA GLOBAL Communications specializes in client Investor Relations, Public Relations, Branding and Social Media Marketing.

The Soho Loft Media Group is your global partner for your investment and business strategies.

For inquiries, contact info@thesoholoft.com or call 212.845.9652

Contact
09175789069
david@thesoholoft.com
Source:
Email:***@thesoholoft.com Email Verified
