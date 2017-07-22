Learn what the Experts are saying about the Future of Blockchain in this Washington, D.C event

David Drake, Chairman of LDJ Capital and The Soho Loft Media Group, moderates at the 2nd Annual Blockchain Conference DC in Northwest, Washington, D.C.

Venture capitalists, startups, entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals in the finance and technology industry will gather at the George Washington University on July 28, 2017 from 8am to 5pm for this much-awaited conference.David Drake, Chairman of LDJ Capital, will be a moderator for this event. He says, "I am very pleased to be part of this year's Blockchain conference. As with the previous conference, this year's event will surely be educational and highly informative. Experts from different industries will share their insights and opinions on Blockchain. This event shouldn't be missed by anyone in the finance industry."The whole day affair will start and end with coffee, giving the attendees an opportunity to network with their colleagues within and outside their industries. It will also feature panel discussions led by experts from various fields. David Drake is scheduled to be a panelist for the initial coin offerings (ICOs): pros & cons of this rapidly evolving crypto-financing technique session.Some of the other topics are Blockchain & Government: How is government using Blockchain; How the ICO was invented, and what's next; and,Blockchain 2020: Expert predictions for the near-term future.Other panelists and speakers include:Carol Van Cleef, Partner, BakerHostetlerDarryn Jones, Director, Business Development, Greater Phoenix Economic CouncilJason Weinstein, Partner, Steptoe & Johnson LLPKarl Kreder, Director of Energy, ConsenSysMin Kim, Founder, ICONPawel Kuskowski, CEO and Co-founder, CoinfirmPeter Van Valkenburgh, Director of Research, Coin CenterRon Garrett, Entrepreneur in Residence, ConsenSysSusan Poole, Founder, Blockbridge AdvisoryTom Plunkett, Consulting Solutions Director, OracleThe platinum sponsor for this event is EOS. Deloitte is the gold sponsor and Day One Investments is the partner. The media partners are CoinDesk, The Cointelegraph, NewsBTC, Blockchain Healthcare Review, FinTech Profile, and CEX.IO.