Decorative Painting Techniques: Don't just Paint the Wall; Decorate it
Why succumb to boring walls? Why not decorate it with decorative painting techniques? It's time to give a new look to your home. Do not paint your home with a single color. Add textures and layers to the walls and create a charming ambience.
Decorating the Wall with Different Painting Techniques
Painting a wall adds color to your home and makes it new. You can use the paint wisely and create beautiful effects, layers and textures to beautify your home. Familiarize yourself with different painting technique to create incredible effects.
• Sizzle with Stencils
Stenciling is the ideal way of creating design on the wall. You can buy ready-to-use options available at the local home improvement store or cut your own from a cardboard sheet. The best part about using stencils is that you can use any type of color to create designs.
There are many ways to use stencils. You can use special stencil brushes or opt for stipple brushes to fill the color. If you want to give a unique dimension to the design, you can fill the edges or use more color on one side. It will create an illusion of light and reflection and give the wall a character.
• Distressed and Dramatic
When you want to add drama to the wooden doors, windows and furniture, distressing is the best painting technique. It will allow you to give an old world charm to the wooden surfaces in the room. Once you have finished painting the surface area, you will have to use a sander to remove some of the paint. By using a hand sander, a sanding block or a piece of sand paper, work on the places that would have worn naturally over time.
Now, sanding is not the only technique for giving a distressed look to the furniture. If you have painted the cupboard previously and it has several layers of paint, you can use a paint stripper and a scrapper to remove the old paint. Remove paint layers from the edges according to your requirements and give it a distressed look. Even using petroleum jelly before applying the final coat can give the furniture a distressed effect. There are many people who use antiquing wax as well.
• Style with Sponges and much more!
The sponging technique is very easy to follow. Start with painting a flat coat of paint on the walls. Once the first coat is dry, pour paint in a roller tray. Now, you can use any type of paint and even experiment with translucent glaze. Dip the sponge in the paint, remove excess paint and start creating a pattern on the wall.
If you are new to sponging the wall, it is best to practice first on a sheet of paper. You can use the sponge multiple times to create a customized pattern on the wall. Remember that sponging technique is all about creativity.
If you are looking for more options, consider using a crumpled piece of cloth instead of a sponge. You can even use a stippling brush and give a fine texture to the walls. When you want a wood-grain finish on the walls, you can dip the graining tool in the paint and drag it across the surface of the wall and give different effects to it.
• Sheen Stripping for a Sleek-Looking Room
When you want a sophisticated and sleek look for the room, monochromatic sheen stripping can prove to be a good option for you. It involves painting vertical stripes of the same color, but different sheens on the wall. For example, you can choose eggshell finish and semi-gloss sheen of the same color for the living room. If you want to create a dramatic effect, choose flat finish with a high gloss one.
To begin with the sheen stripping process, paint the entire wall surface with eggshell paint or any kind of flat finish. Once the paint is dry, use painter's tape to mark the surface for the high-gloss paint finish. If you do not want to undergo the trouble of using two types of paint, you can use glaze for every alternate strip and create a similar effect. To create the glaze mixture, you will have to take the flat finish paint and add glazing liquid along with water to it.
Painting a wall: Make it Fun
Painting a room is not limited to applying a few strokes of colors. You can add drama, sophistication and beauty by making creative use of decorative painting techniques. Let your creative juices flow and get ready to create beautiful patterns on the walls. And, if you are apprehensive about the end result, hire an experienced painter from https://www.perfectpainter.ca to help you. He will understand your requirements, suggest you different patterns and provide you with amazing painting results.
