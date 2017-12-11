News By Tag
Inventory Management and Optimization - Pune India 1-2 Nov, 2017
This is a hands-on, practical workshop with many exercises and case studies and excel based work out problems. Every planner and material manager will leave the training hall with a diverse skill set to do their day to day jobs.
Who Should Attend?
Production Planners
Supply Chain Analysts
Director of Supply Chain
Director of Value Chain
Analysts in the Supply Chain
Inventory Planners
Operations Planners
Financial Analysts
Director of Logistics
Director of Customer Service
Learn from industry experience
Network with peers
You will have the opportunity to meet, interact, and learn from other demand planning professionals with team challenges and networking exercises.
Add to your credentials - This is a pre-requisite for our Certification
Upon completion, you will be awarded a certificate of completion from Demand Planning LLC, attesting to your newly-acquired skills in Inventory Management & Optimization.
Register now at - http://demandplanning.net/
Contact for Registrations & Enquiry : Hatim Ratlami (+91) 898-356-9638
