Inventory Management and Optimization - Pune India 1-2 Nov, 2017

 
 
PUNE, India - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- This workshop will holistically present the best practices and explain the concepts and calculations for optimizing your inventory parameters. We preach true inventory optimization - help you to establish the right parameters your process and systems may need to run a lean machine with just optimal inventories to deliver the service and fill rates.

This is a hands-on, practical workshop with many exercises and case studies and excel based work out problems. Every planner and material manager will leave the training hall with a diverse skill set to do their day to day jobs.

Who Should Attend?

Production Planners

Supply Chain Analysts

Director of Supply Chain

Director of Value Chain

Analysts in the Supply Chain

Inventory Planners

Operations Planners

Financial Analysts

Director of Logistics

Director of Customer Service

Learn from industry experience

Network with peers

You will have the opportunity to meet, interact, and learn from other demand planning professionals with team challenges and networking exercises.

Add to your credentials - This is a pre-requisite for our Certification

Upon completion, you will be awarded a certificate of completion from Demand Planning LLC, attesting to your newly-acquired skills in Inventory Management & Optimization.

Register now at - http://demandplanning.net/Inventory-Optimization-India.htm

Contact for Registrations & Enquiry : Hatim Ratlami (+91) 898-356-9638
