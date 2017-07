Inventory Management and Optimization - Pune India 1-2 Nov, 2017

inventory management

End

-- This workshop will holistically present the best practices and explain the concepts and calculations for optimizing your inventory parameters. We preach true inventory optimization - help you to establish the right parameters your process and systems may need to run a lean machine with just optimal inventories to deliver the service and fill rates.This is a hands-on, practical workshop with many exercises and case studies and excel based work out problems. Every planner and material manager will leave the training hall with a diverse skill set to do their day to day jobs.Who Should Attend?Production PlannersSupply Chain AnalystsDirector of Supply ChainDirector of Value ChainAnalysts in the Supply ChainInventory PlannersOperations PlannersFinancial AnalystsDirector of LogisticsDirector of Customer ServiceLearn from industry experienceNetwork with peersYou will have the opportunity to meet, interact, and learn from other demand planning professionals with team challenges and networking exercises.Add to your credentials - This is a pre-requisite for our CertificationUpon completion, you will be awarded a certificate of completion from Demand Planning LLC, attesting to your newly-acquired skills in Inventory Management & Optimization.Register now at - http://demandplanning.net/ Inventory-Optimization- India.htm Contact for Registrations & Enquiry : Hatim Ratlami (+91) 898-356-9638