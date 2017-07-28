News By Tag
Response to Grenfell update of Victims & Survivors by Professor Chris Imafidon #Grenfell
The Community welcomes this development regarding the TMO & Ex-council leadership. We must re-focus on the victims, survivors, and local residents' mental health, and other issues. Nobody should use this to be mute, say Professor Chris Imafidon
We hope that no officials will use this investigation as an alibi to be mute, or say "NO COMMENTS", or "WITH PREJUDICE" to any serious and genuine questions or queries from the bereaved, widows and orphans of Grenfell tragedy. This letter represents the first catalyst for re-building mutual trust and community relations for the police and other authorities.
Sincere thanks to all the faith leaders, and dedicated army of volunteers who have spent long and unpaid hours to ensure the needs of the Kensington community are met. Please note that on the 40th day from the loss of any loved one, it's the community's tradition for a special ceremony based on established tradition and faiths, or deep seated beliefs. Time is the biggest healer of any wounds. We hope the relevant authories will co-operate.
Residents are grateful for the breathtaking support and outpour of care and affection towards the victims and survivors of the tragic incidents of 14th June 2017. The continued care was totally unexpected. We hereby express our sincere thanks and deepest gratitude to all.
Trained Therapist and other mental health volunteers are welcome.
