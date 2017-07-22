News By Tag
AV-TEST certifies eScan Internet Security Suite as TOP Rated Product
eScan's Internet Security Suite for Windows received the coveted AV-TEST certificate as Top Rated products among its peers.
The results showed that eScan Internet Security Suite, successfully protected against zero-day malware attacks and real world threats in the test conducted by AV-TEST. eScan's R&D team strives hard to keep ahead of the fast changing cyber threat landscape and putting relentless efforts towards development of innovative and state of the art technologies to provide real time protection for its users.
eScan and its various futuristic technologies have consistently performed the best in detecting and protecting users from downloading/
eScan Internet Security Suite with Cloud Security for Home and Small Office Edition is a specially designed security solution that provides real-time protection for computers and laptops from growing cyber threats, such as Viruses, Spyware, Adware, Key loggers, Rootkits, Botnets, Hackers, Spam and Phishing. eScan ISS protects a user's personal information and ensures safe computing environment to the whole family when browsing the internet, shopping online, performing online transactions or social networking.
Assessment of tests was on 3 factors and eScan scored the highest with the below:
1. Protection: Protection against malware infections (such as viruses, worms or Trojan horses)
2. Performance:
3. Usability: Impact of the security software on the usability of the whole computer (lower values indicate better results)
On receiving this award, Mr. Govind Rammurthy, MD and CEO, eScan said, "It reinstates our faith in building state of the art security solutions at par with global peers and also successfully stands the stringent tests conducted by AV-Test to qualify as the Top Rated Product. Our commitment for providing a fast & secure online experience drives our passion to continuously enhance our product and its features to defend against the growing cyber threat."
An advanced security solution, eScan Internet Security and Total Security Suite offers total protection against Internet threats, thereby improving the overall performance of the computer and ensuring integrity of data. This specially designed security solution ensures safe computing environment while browsing Internet, shopping online, performing online transactions, or social networking. The secured computing environment provided by this award winning product can be experienced from the below link: http://www.escanav.com/
About eScan:
eScan is an ISO (27001) certified pure play enterprise security solution company with over 2 decades of expertise in developing IT security solutions. eScan today has a presence in 12 countries through its offices and subsidiaries. It also boasts of a robust channel partner network of more than 50, 000 partners spread across 190 countries worldwide. It is trusted by more than 6,500 enterprise and corporate users spread across various industry segments such as Government, BFSI, Education, Defense, Telecom, IT & ITeS, Infrastructure, Hospitality, and Healthcare worldwide.
It is powered by some of the latest and innovative technologies, such as Proactive Behavioral Analysis Engine (PBAE) Technology, MicroWorld Winsock Layer (MWL) Technology, Domain & IP Reputation Check (DIRC) Technology, Non-Intrusive Learning Pattern (NILP) Technology, and sophisticated Anti-Virus Heuristic Algorithms that not only provide protection from current threats, but also provides proactive protection against the ever-evolving cyber threats. eScan provides 24x7 free remote support facility to help its esteemed users to provide real-time solutions for security related issues.
For more information, visit - https://www.escanav.com/
Media Contact
39555 Orchard Hill Place, Suite 600
Novi, MI 48375
12483745020
***@escanav.com
