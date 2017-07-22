News By Tag
Sea Views From Your Home Away From Home
The Suffolk coastline has incredible views and attractions, making it the perfect destination for your dream holiday home with Tingdene.
Location
Corton is secluded, quiet and away from the busy crowds. Its dreamy location is perfect for recharging yourself and fully relaxing. Although you are away from the hustle and bustle, you are still within a short distance from both Suffolk and Norfolk. You could feel the sand between your toes or be in the historical town of Norwich, exploring the cobbled Norwich lanes within 30 minutes.
Beach
The waterside properties are just a few minutes from a day trip and activity that is fun for all ages, the beach. With long stretches of golden sand, your day could be spent making impressive sandcastles and swimming in the ocean, or having a go at surfing or wind surfing. Be sure to finish your day with the typical and delicious seaside meal of fish and chips with an ice cream pudding!
Investment
With people becoming more reluctant to put their savings into a bank account due to the uncertainty and low interest rates. Individuals are searching for alternative methods of investments, and holiday homes are a fantastic option. With their consistent appeal and the location of the properties in fantastic areas, you get to enjoy your assets and cash in when and if the time is right for you.
Home away from home
With camping and staying in hotels, you don't get the added home comforts. It's not always suitable to take your favourite blanket or preferred mug, as when you've finished packing, with your bag brimming at the seams, it can seem impossible to fit another thing in there! With a holiday property, you can leave all the luxuries you desire at the house; you can add and change the soft furnishing to suit your taste. Increase the comfort with attractive cushions, bed sheets and maybe even some new curtains, add some holiday crockery and useful utensils to add a little personality to your holiday retreat.
The holiday properties also come with their own fitted kitchen, which is great if you're planning on holidaying more often. With an oven, hob, microwave and all the other mod cons you would expect, your full English brekkie and indulgent dinners will have never tasted better.
The British weather can be unpredictable and spending a week away, damp in a tent or without a social space to relax can be a challenge. The holiday properties have the extra benefit of providing somewhere warm and dry to stay, so fill a cupboard with some board games, packs of cards, movies and books to keep yourself entertained when the sun isn't shining.
Availability
There's no need to stress about booking a place and whether there will be any availability for your last-minute escape with your very own waterside holiday home from Tingdene, as it'll be waiting for you with all the luxury comforts, just how you left it the last time you visited.
Friends and family
Why not share the benefits amongst your loved ones? The enjoyment gained from the holiday property doesn't have to stop with your immediate family! Everyone can get a well-earned break, for minimal cost at your stunning holiday home while you're not using it.
Take a look at the fantastic selection of holiday homes for sale, Suffolk
Tingdene Lifestyle Parks
