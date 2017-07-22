The Students' Body of N.A.M.E. Give the Underprivileged Lot Their Pehchaan

The Student Body of National Academy of Media and Events (N.A.M.E) is conducting the auditions for their Grass Root Talent Search – Pehchaan which aims to give a platform to the well deserving lot from underprivileged masses of Kolkata.

-- Talent is not subdued to only the rich and the wealthy. In fact, it is one asset that sees no boundaries, class, or monetary stability of a person. However, this talent needs to be given one chance to showcase what lies within. The underprivileged ones are the biggest examples of this issue. They have immense talent, but just do not get the right platform to showcase their hidden potentials. The Students' Body of the National Academy of Media and Events (N.A.M.E) have therefore given them this platform with the coronation of Pehchaan.Pehchaan is a talent search contest which gives the under privileged yet very talented lot, their well-deserved recognition in the categories of singing, dancing, acting and arts and crafts. The competition is conducted under two age groups and are partnered by the industry hotshots such as Sangvi Dance Academy, Academy of Musical Excellence, Persona and Mad about Drama (M.A.D). The team has just conducted their first rounds of auditions, and a few more rounds are still going on before the mega event in July.Thus, the young minds and budding talents who are interested to participate in the event can get in touch with the team at the information as provided below or have any enquiry answered by directly visiting their official website at https://nameedu.in/Since the time of its advent, National Academy of Media & Events in Kolkata has strived to provide the best education and has created world class professionals in the Entertainment and Event Industry. The sole aim of establishing a university of this kind was to impart the very outstanding knowledge of the ever volatile industry, the brand marketing dynamics, and train the young minds to approach and present their talent on a global platform. Their one-year specialised Diploma course in Event Management, Wedding Planning, Public Relations and Advertising are certainly a class apart. They have always designed their course curriculum to be rapid and contemporary to suit the needs and requirements of the ever changing world of style. Their team of Faculties is highly diligent to bring out only the best of the Talents from every sphere.MINTO PARK, The Regency Building, 4th Floor, Hungerford Street,Kolkata 700 017, West Bengal9830216321