Forbes Asia magazine features Manpasand Beverages in "Best Under Billion" category
Company amongst only 3 Indian companies featured in this list
Forbes' 'Best Under a Billion' ranks 200 listed companies with annual revenue between $5 million and $1 billion on the basis of profitability, growth and modest indebtedness. This year, from a universe of 18,000 candidates, roughly 875 passed Forbes Asia's criteria, the publication said, adding that the list has excluded companies that traded thinly, have been trading for less than a year, and those with worrisome accounting, management, ownership or legal troubles. Those included in the final 200 have produced the highest sales and earnings per share growth for both the most recent fiscal one and three-year periods, and the strongest five-year average return on equity, Forbes Asia said in a statement on Thursday.
Speaking on this achievement, Mr. Dhirendra Singh, Chairman & MD, Manpasand Beverages Ltd. said, "It is a matter of great pride that we have been featured in this prestigious rankings list of Forbes Asia magazine. Forbes has very stringent selection criteria and we are happy to have met all parameters for getting featured in a globally reputed magazine. "
"With this feat, also comes responsibility of maintaining the same growth rate and delivering consistent performance and returns for all our stakeholders. We will continue to repose the faith and trust put in us in the coming days", added Mr. Singh
Manpasand Beverages operates in the Indian packaged juice industry whose market size is about Rs.8,000 crore and it has been growing at more than 30 % per annum in last few years and will maintain that pace in future as well. In the last one year, the company has embarked on initiatives to tie up with organised retail players as well as various food and beverage outlets such as Metro Cash & Carry, Reliance Retail, Walmart to name a few.
