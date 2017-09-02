News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
High Impact Leadership Summit London 2017
At this dynamic summit design to maximize your leadership potential, you will learn:
• 3 Top Leadership Styles to Master
• 7 Must-Have Qualities to Lead in a Volatile World
• 5 Secrets of Inspirational Leaders
• 5 Steps to Building Your Personal Leadership Brand
• 3 Powerful Ways to Communicate Effectively as a Leader
• 6 Principles of Influence
• 7 Steps to Effective Decision Making
• 4 Strategies for Strategic Thinking
• 2 Most Important Words a Leader Must Say to Their Team
Date: 2 September 2017
Time: 12noon-4pm
Place: Holiday Inn London - Stratford City, 10a Chestnut Plaza, London E20 1GL
Investment: £50 now and £99 at the door.
Event supported by Purple Premium Ltd and S-B-N Ltd
For booking and further information please call 07956065608 or email info@dayoolomu.com
About Canon Yemi Adedeji
An Ex London based model turned an Anglican priest and a Pentecostal Pastor. He became the first black person to be appointed as a Trustee Director in 220 years old largest mission outlet of the church of England. Yemi currently consults as a Director of "One People Commission" at Evangelical Alliance UK, Associate Director for Hope Together UK, Global Ambassador for Compassion UK, Ambassador for Cinnamon Network and Strategic Adviser for leaders in Ministry, across the United Kingdom.
Canon Yemi is the CEO of RyA Consultancy Firm, where he delivers strategic advice to leaders in change management, support in transformational development, and connects leaders to key relationships. His passion is to discover, build relationship with, and connect leaders with thinkers in local and global relational networks (crossing the various spheres of human activity) that advance their work.
In many ways, his work connects at the intersection of charity, ministry, business, social enterprise, philanthropy, Mission, media, diplomacy and international development.
Canon Yemi speaks regularly at leadership conferences, churches, corporations, Leadership Roundtables, Minister's Conferences, Seminars and other leadership development opportunities. He is closely involved with Jesus House London, a dynamic and social change charity operating in North London and part of the worldwide network of Redeemed Christian Church of God. Yemi is married to Simi a law graduate and a magistrate with 4 daughters and 6 sponsored children across the world.
About Dr Dayo Olomu (https://www.facebook.com/
Dr Dayo Olomu is a leading human capital development and business transformation strategist, based in London, United Kingdom. He is also an International Conference Keynote Speaker and Corporate Trainer on Leadership, Good Governance, Entrepreneurship, Business Growth, Human Resources, Career and Personal Development. Dayo who helps to unleash human potential by introducing steps that can turn a dream into reality is noted for creating momentum in people's lives by taking them from good to great. An abiding passion for making a difference in the world; nurturing people, empowering women and youths, supporting entrepreneurs, transforming businesses, developing transformational leaders and helping his clients to grow their people, performance and profits exponentially get him out of bed every morning.
He is a Chartered Member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development (CIPD) and vice-chair of the South London Branch. He is the CEO, Dayo Olomu & Associates UK; Founding President, Croydon Communicators Toastmasters;
Dayo holds an honours degree in Business Information Systems, MSc in Human Resources and an honorary doctorate. He has a Diploma in Coaching and a post-graduate certificate in Further Education.
Dayo was a School Governor, volunteers as a career development coach with Shaw Trust and was a Business Mentor with Start Up Loan. He is listed in the first edition of UK's Who is Who of Black Achievers published in 2000. He has received many awards including wining the Leadership Award category at both the Gathering of Africa's Best Awards and BEFFTA Awards. He recently won the Black Enterprise (BE) Mogul Award and was featured in the maiden edition of BE Mogul, a new annual publication that celebrates and recognises most influential and inspirational black business owners in Britain today.
His varied outside interests apart from work, include running the marathon, fire walking, board-breaking, bar-bending, mountain climbing and skydiving. His long term goal is space travel - nothing will compare to seeing the earth from space.
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse