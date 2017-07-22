 
Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322

Discover The 'Five 'Stans Odyssey' with Travel The Unknown

UK operator Travel The Unknown has created a unique itinerary that includes visits to five of Central Asia's 'Stans'.
 
 
Jeti Oguz & the Valleys of the Flowers (Kyrgyzstan)
Jeti Oguz & the Valleys of the Flowers (Kyrgyzstan)
 
BASINGSTOKE, England - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Travel The Unknown has created a new 30-day itinerary that provides a chance to discover the five 'Stans' – as they have come to be known – in Central Asia.

Comments David McGuinness, Director of Travel The Unknown, who has just returned from a reccee trip of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan: "The Silk Road 'Stans' make for a fascinating and varied trip, where you can find ancient craftsmen, sublime architecture, spectacular mountain ranges, vast deserts and some interesting post-Soviet politics.

"They may be neighbours, but each country is fascinating and a world of its own, each with distinct, nomadic customs, traditions, cuisine and way of life."

The trip will provide a chance to discover the ancient fortresses and strange politics of Turkmenistan, absorb the history and admire the stunning Islamic architecture of Uzbekistan's numerous UNESCO-listed cities – including Khiva, Bukhara and Samarkand – and learn about the Silk Road merchants that plied these routes.

Experience the dramatic mountains and pastoral landscapes of Kyrgyzstan, with its vast dramatic lakes, and learn its nomadic customs, traverse Tajikistan's sublime landscapes, meet its shepherds and learn about its history and Persian influences, and discover the land of the Steppes, Kazakhstan.

The itinerary also includes a chance to meet the famous eagle breeders in remote villages, ogle the futuristic architecture as cityscapes of Astana and to learn about the country's diverse history in the state museum.

Other highlights of the trip will include

The sparkling white marble eeriness of Ashgabat

• The old fortress of Nisa
• The ruins of the ancient city of Merv
• Historic monuments in Kunya-Urgench
• The great 'Tower of Death' minaret and mosque of Poi Kalan
• The bustling capital of Dushanbe
• Impressive rock formations at Sharyn Canyon
• Intricate wooden carvings on Karakol's Holy Trinity Orthodox Cathedral
• Sublime beauty of Issy Kul Lake

The holiday costs from £6045 per person (two sharing).  This includes international flights, all ground transportation, 29 nights' B&B (plus one lunch and two dinners), entrance fees and guides.

Call 020 7183 6371 (www.traveltheunknown.com/fve).

Contact
Mick Thompson, Travel Dog PR
***@traveldogpr.co.uk
Source:Travel The Unknown
