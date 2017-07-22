 
The World HRD Congress Awards 2017: A Big Win for G-Cube

 
 
Listed Under

NOIDA, India - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- One more time, G-Cube has gained worldwide recognition after announcing its prestigious wins for the National Award for Excellence in Training & Development and the National Award for the Best in Class Learning & Development by the World HRD Congress 2017. The former is in the category of Best training initiative for automobile sector and the latter in the categories of Best use of mobile learning technology, Best use of video in a learning program and Best sales training program.

G-Cube won the National Award for Excellence in Training & Development 2017 under the category of Best training initiative for automobile industry for providing effective online training course for Honda. The content was developed per the tailored needs of workforce, improving their engagement and retention levels at the workplace.

G-Cube also received the National Award for the Best in Class Learning & Development 2017 in the category of Best use of mobile learning technology for designing a highly efficient 'The Mahindra Drona Digital' app for Mahindra Finance. The robust app enabled mobile delivery of training material as per the learners' needs and convenience.

G-Cube also showcased the use of world-class WiZDOM LMS and won an award in the category of Best use of video in a learning program for Eicher Volvo. The bespoke e-learning platform was created to deliver seamless content, supporting self-driven learning approach.

G-Cube also won under the category of the Best sales training program for developing a robust sales enablement tool for Amway. A solution-based approach was adopted to deliver highly engaged content and personalized learning experience.

Congratulations to the entire team at G-Cube, CEO of G-Cube, Manish Gupta said, "It is enticing proud moment for all of us to win National Award for Excellence in Training & Development and National Award for Best in Class Learning & Development 2017. From the e-learning solutions for automobile sector to the mobile learning and video-based learning, we have succeeded in fulfilling the training needs of the new-age learners, helping them perform better at the workplace. Accolades like this award further strengthened our enthusiasm and zeal for innovation, driving us to create learning solutions for effective workplace learning."

Resource: http://www.gc-solutions.net/about-us/latest-news/g-cube-a...

