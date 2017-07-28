News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Deutsche Bahn posts growth in the first half of 2017
CEO Dr. Richard Lutz: "Our Zukunft Bahn program is raising quality, and our customers are rewarding us for that" • New long distance patronage record • Success at DB subsidiaries Arriva and Schenker as well
Lutz was pleased with the positive trend in on-time rates in DB's long distance segment, but noted that DB also faced challenges: "DB Long Distance delivered an on-time rate of 81.0% in the first half of the year, 2.6 percentage points up from last year. We are not yet satisfied with punctuality as a whole, however. There is more to be done to make our service better and more reliable for our customers, and we will continue our work to this end with discipline and determination."
DB boosted volumes in rail passenger transport in the first half of 2017. In long distance transport, passenger kilometers rose by 3.3% to 19.5 billion. In regional transport, they were up 2% to 20.5 billion. In DB's rail freight segment, which is currently being realigned, metric ton kilometers were essentially unchanged at 47.8 billion, and the first indications of growth in five years were visible in Germany.
The signs continued to point to growth at DB Arriva. Patronage on its trains and buses rose by 145.3 million, or 17%, to nearly one billion passengers in the first half of 2017. Rail volume produced rose by 22.9%, bus volume by 5%. Total revenues rose 5.3%, or EUR 133 million, to EUR 2.7 billion. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 3.8% to EUR 110 million.
In logistics, DB Schenker generated growth across the board, and especially in air freight (up 11.4%) and ocean freight (up 8.9%). Contract logistics grew again as well, raising its revenues by 5.7% to nearly EUR 1.3 billion.
There was also growth in DB's infrastructure segment. Transport volumes on the German rail network rose again year on year, by 0.5%, with non-DB rail companies raising their share from 29.8% to 30.8%.
About DB Schenker:
DB Schenker stands for the transportation and logistics activities of Deutsche Bahn (DB), with more than 95,000 employees in over 130 countries generating revenues of EUR 19.8 billion. DB Schenker has top positions in the global air and ocean freight business, has Europe's densest land transport network, and has the rail expertise of the largest European rail freight company. http://www.dbschenkerusa.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 28, 2017