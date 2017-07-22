News By Tag
Commercial Marine Solutions Providing Total Solution to Your Marine Needs
Commercial Marine Solutions specializes in consultancy, design, and engineering for marine and offshore vessels, from specific small tasks to complete engineering packages. Commercial Marine Solutions is a competent and flexible company, covering areas from naval architecture to structural and mechanical engineering, marine inspection, marine certification, safety and risk analysis, as well as systems and schematics.
The spokesperson of Commercial Marine Solutions said "Our highly professional flexible workforce is able to propose an up-to-date design, incorporating the latest technological innovations. We provide excellent customer service. We assist owners in new build projects with concept and design development, engineering services and plan review as well as technical services."
Commercial marine solution offers decades of expertise delivering safety, reliability and integrity services to marine asset owners and operators throughout the project life cycle—from concept through new build planning to commissioning.
About Commercial Marine Solutions
Commercial Marine Solutions was incorporated in 2003 and is an independent consultancy providing design and marine consulting solutions for the commercial marine and defence industries. Sean Johnston is the principal of Commercial marine solution, he has more than 30 years' experience in the marine industry. The team at CMS have extensive marine industry experience having been involved for more than 30 years within the marine industry both locally and international.
For more information about Commercial Marine Solutions's scope of capabilities or to commission the services of the Naval Architecture/
