Just Released: Aroma Bravo Reveals 10% Off Coupon Code for Light Roast Coffee

Using the assigned promo code, coffee lovers can now buy Aroma Bravo light roast coffee at 10% off on Amazon.com.
 
 
10% off on Honduras Whole Bean Coffee, Light Roast
10% off on Honduras Whole Bean Coffee, Light Roast
 
CARSON CITY, Nev. - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Following the successful launching of its French roast coffee promo this week, Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea has finally kicked off the much-anticipated sale for its light roast coffee on Amazon.com. The beverage company has also unveiled the official coupon code for the promo, which customers need in order to get a 10% discount on light roasted Honduras whole bean coffee.

"At the final checkout on Amazon, simply enter the promo code 10OFFABL so you can purchase our organic light roast coffee beans at 10% off," an Aroma Bravo official advised coffee lovers on how to claim their special discount.

Aroma Bravo's light roast coffee beans are directly imported from the Marcala region of Honduras in Central America. Renowned for its impressive coffee production, this area is considered one of the world's top Arabica bean exporters. Pursuing the highest possible quality for its Honduras coffee products, it was only natural for the company to source organic Arabica coffee beans from this region.

"Small batch roasted and packed in the USA, our Aroma Bravo Light Roast Coffee is produced for the complete enjoyment of gourmet coffee lovers. Each bean has been carefully selected and roasted to achieve the perfect light brown color. With a light body, mellow flavor and pronounced acidity, coffee lovers can truly indulge in the delightful origins of our Honduras whole bean coffee which we've made especially for all light roast coffee fans," said the company official.

Weighing 12 oz per bag, the light roast coffee is regularly priced at $13.99. But with the application of the 10% off promo code, Amazon customers can get a good deal on the coffee.

"This promo is only available for a limited period, so hurry and order your light roasted Honduras whole bean coffee now while there's still time! You definitely don't want to miss out on a deal like this," the company official further remarked.

Customers are reminded to use the promo code 10OFFABL at checkout so they can avail of the 10% coffee discount at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N6LFV0R.

About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo is USDA certified organic retailer of Honduras whole bean coffee. Grown in organic farms and roasted in small batches, Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee is highly recommended for coffee lovers.

Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
