Body Contouring Devices Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Body Contouring Devices Market - Global Industry Insights, Trends, Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2017–2025

Body contouring is a process that involves alteration of human body by removal of excess fat pockets, thereby optimizing the human physique. These alterations are generally employed on body parts such as upper arms, thighs, buttocks, torso, and chest. Body contouring helps improve the overall appearance of obese individuals who have previously lost a massive amount of weight and need to get rid of the pendulous fats that has lost elasticity and as a result of which cannot be naturally toned. Body contouring involves use of various processes such as body lifting, body fat transfer, bra line lift, implants, and abdominal etching. Most common procedure for body contouring is body lifting, which is a surgical process that removes the excess fat and sagging skin from body areas such as thighs, buttocks, and stomach. On the other hand, body fat transfer is a process in which fat from one place is removed and transferred to another place, thereby contouring and augmenting the shape of the body. There are various devices present in the market that are used in these fat removal process. These includes devices like skin tightening devices and fat reduction devices.Victims of obesity and bariatric surgery patients being the high probable targets of the global body contouring devices marketBody contouring is usually adopted by obese population or the people who have undergone bariatric surgeries. According to WHO, in 2014, over 1.9 billion adults were reported to be overweight, out of which 600 million were obese. This accounts for 13% share of the total world population and are people that would potentially utilize body contouring facilities. Moreover, the annual report of Bariatric Surgery Registry in 2015, suggests that 120 sites in Australia are performing bariatric surgeries on regular basis leading to high probabilities of this population opting for body contouring.Non-Invasive Devices segment is expected to dominate the market as there is no physical marks retained post-surgery-Customer satisfactionThe global body contouring devices market can be segmented on the basis of product type and geographical areas.On the basis of product type, the global body contouring devices market can be segmented as-Non- invasive devices· Radio frequency lipoplastic devices· High intensity focused ultrasound lipoplasty devicesMinimally invasive devices· Laser assisted lipolysis devices· Radio frequency assisted liposuction devices3.These includes devices such as Ultrasound assisted liposuction devicesEurope and Asia as upcoming competitors in the global body contouring devices marketBased on regional segmentation, the global body contouring devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market owing to increasing inclination of the populace towards high awareness of body posture and shape. Europe and Asia are target markets for non-invasive body contouring devices. Though North America offers tremendous opportunity, the FDA is yet to approve these devices. Moreover, the non- invasive nature and lower costs of these treatments add up to growing sales of body contouring devices in Asian and European countries.Increasing inclination of the populace, especially in emerging economies, towards maintaining aesthetic appeal creates a highly conducive environment for market growthThe body contouring devices market is majorly driven by increase in the rate of obesity at a global scale. The fact sheet of WHO in the year of 2016 states that the global obesity has more than doubled since 1980. The other factors driving the market include advancements in the field of aesthetics and increasing awareness among people regarding fitness. However, the high treatment costs of body contouring could hinder the market growth. The reimbursement policies of these procedures does not include the cost of aesthetic products that are used in the process which is another restraint for the global body contouring devices market.The key players operating global body contouring devices market are Cynosure, Meridian Co. Ltd., Syneron Medical Ltd., Lumenis, Alma Lasers, Ltd and Palomar Medical Technologies.