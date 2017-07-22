 
Motor Club of America Is the Modern Roadside Assistance Company with Unlimited Service

With MCA, drivers can now receive unlimited, emergency roadside assistance with a cost as low as two fast food meals. This roadside assistance company provides members throughout the United States and Canada.
 
 
OKLAHOMA CITY - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Motor Club of America has taken the roadside assistance game by storm. Providing drivers with flexible plans and affordability, MCA is in a lane of their own. Although they have provided excellent service for decades, they have continued to enhance driver's options over the years. MCA has roadside service plans for every commuter and every budget.

It may seem like Motor Club of America surfaced out of thin air, but they have been making a name for themselves for years. As of 2017, MCA's focus is unlimited, emergency roadside assistance plans without annual contracts.

MCA was founded by Atlantic City, New Jersey native, William Green who was born in 1900. Mr. Green became the CEO of MCA (Motor Club of America) in 1926, as well as its former secondary company, MCA Insurance Company. Mr. Green was the Chief Executive Officer up until 1986. During his time with Motor Club of America, continue to expand his business throughout the United States of America.

Texas native Virgil Coffee began his career at Motor Club of America during the 1960's. Virgil Coffee is responsible for introducing the marketing plan that exploded the company's success. During his time with the company, he was promoted to President of Motor Club of America. MCA continued to grow over the next 25+ years under his supervision.

In the 1970's, David Kircher became president of Motor Club of America. In 1989, Virgil Coffee began his joint ownership of MCA as the owner of TVC Marketing Associates, Incorporated. In 1996, David Kircher became MIS Director and Chief Operations Director. TVC Matrix/ TVC Marketing are the parent company of Motor Club of America (MCA).

In 2017, MCA is still strong in the roadside assistance industry while giving new options to drivers.

Motor Club of America's plans go way farther than roadside assistance. Expect to receive travel discounts, health-related discounts, credit card protection, stolen vehicle reward, and more. Millions of members love MCA because of their unlimited, emergency roadside assistance on services like: fuel delivery, wrecker towing, battery boost, tire change, and lock-out service. MCA has reinvented the roadside assistance industry with allowing new members to only pay first and last month installment instead of locking into an annual contract.

There are 5 solid plans for commuters and truck drivers. In September 2012 more plans were made public. MCA strives to be the best of all motor clubs. When it came to building one of the greatest roadside assistance clubs, we made sure that our members would be covered in every situation.

Although Motor Club of America has multiple roadside assistance plans to offer, they made sure not to forget about truck-drivers who need roadside assistance. They have introduced two exciting plans for truck drivers which include the Green Plus plan and the Pro-Driver 4885 plan. Their truck driver roadside assistance plans include benefits like: free representation on moving vehicle violations, free CSA challenges on successful violation reductions or amendments achieved by our provider attorneys, $1000 theft reward, up to $5000 in accident insurance, emergency roadside services, free car rental discounts, Emergency travel and living expenses, and more.

No matter the time of the day, drivers can get assistance on the road because MCA delivers 24/7 coverage. Members will have support throughout the United States (except North Dakota) and Canada.

In the near future, MCA will be offering merging into the insurance industry to give drivers the full experience.

Motor Club of America is also known for their successful independent contractor launch that allows Full Address: entrepreneurs to promote their services for a 200% commission.

For more information about Motor Club of America, their roadside assistance plans, or careers, visit the Motor Club of America (https://motorclubofamerica.company/) website today.

