 
News By Tag
* Books Supplier
* Journals Distributor
* Books and Journals Exporter
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dariyaganj
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322

Prints Publications - Largest Database of Indian Books, Journals and More

Prints Publications offers the largest database of Indian books, journals, magazines and more from India's most trusted books supplier and distributor.
 
 
Prints Publications Services
Prints Publications Services
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Books Supplier
* Journals Distributor
* Books and Journals Exporter

Industry:
* Publishing

Location:
* Dariyaganj - Delhi - India

DARIYAGANJ, India - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, books may just be downloaded or read online using an e-reader, You can buy a digital copy from online market sites like Amazon, Kobo, Barnes and Noble, and Google Play Books. Even a large number of people opting to buy Kindle books, many still prefer to read printed books over their digital counterparts. For a die-hard printed book fans, physical books last forever.

When the first printing press was invented in 1440, no one ever knew the potential number of pages that will be printed as the years passed by. In the years that follow, the world has seen (and continues to see) an endless number of books getting published that it would be totally impossible to manually write down everything that has been printed by these printing machines.

Counting everything is such a Herculean task, and no one would ever dare to create a database, much more count every possible printed book. Google did that. By 2010, it came up with this figure: 129, 869, 880 books. The company did not include in the counting anything that they do not consider to fall under the category of an "ideal" bound. Thus, the count included bestselling novel with copies that are available at every airport newsstand, rare, leather-bound and out-of-print edition, as well as single-cataloged manuscript the of a PhD dissertation that may remain unread in a university collection.

Whether this figure is accurate or not, is not our main concern, however. What is important to note is that even with the sheer number of publications already available, still there will be more to be printed.

Among the most popular books and journals publishers (http://www.printspublications.com/) that have made the printing of these books include Prints Publications. Prints Publications Pvt Ltd, formerly Prints India, is one of the most recognized and trusted name when it comes to exporters of the Indian publications. Since 1966, The Company has regularly worked its way up in the value chain and has since been considered as the most reliable source of literature. It has the most comprehensive and also complete listing of Indian publications that not only include books, but also journals, periodicals, monographic series, magazines, and so on.

Are you wondering whether one of the prints you need at the moment is available online? You can visit our company's web site and search for the title of the book you need or just look for pieces of information from the country's publications. Whatever your reason for checking out the site, you will be sure to find the relevant information.

To know more about our publications visit: http://www.printspublications.com/pages/ourpublications

Contact
91-11-45355555
info@printspublications.com
End
Source:
Email:***@printspublications.com
Tags:Books Supplier, Journals Distributor, Books and Journals Exporter
Industry:Publishing
Location:Dariyaganj - Delhi - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share