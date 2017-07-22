 
Industry News





Premier Manco – One of The Leading iGaming Consultants in Malta

Premier Manco is one of the leading iGaming consultants in Malta offering a wide range of iGaming consulting services, iGaming ERP solutions, iGaming restructuring services and iGaming payment solutions.
 
 
MARSA, Malta - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Premier Manco is one of the leading iGaming consultants in Malta offering a wide range of iGaming consulting services, iGaming ERP solutions, iGaming restructuring services and iGaming payment solutions.

Malta is considered as a major hub of iGaming business. From past few years, many old iGaming businesses have closed and wind up their business operations. One of the biggest reasons for this is the rapid transformation of the iGaming industry and with the advancement in the technology. Also at the same time, many new business entrepreneurs are trying to get into the iGaming industry with their startups.

Premier Manco provides many iGaming startups deep consultation about their iGaming business. Premier Manco also provides solutions to the new iGaming Startups that are struggling to get major funding and organize their structure. Premier Manco has a team of some of the most professional industry experts that provide consultation based on the real time industry scenario and industry environment.

Premier Manco is a boutique service provider founded to provide iGaming consulting to a variety of clients in the iGaming industry. They offer some reliable solutions to the clients who are new to the iGaming business. In last few years, there is seen a huge shift in the impetus of the iGaming business around the world. Not only there are huge number of new iGaming players were getting into the iGaming , but there are many who has taken iGaming as an entrepreneurship role.

CONSULTING AREAS

•    iGaming Mergers & Acquisitions
•    iGaming Consulting
•    International iGaming Restructuring
•    Payment Solutions
•    iGaming ERP Software

For more information, please visit http://premiermanco.com/

About Premier Manco

Premier Manco is a boutique service provider offering traditional services such as corporate consulting, mergers & acquisitions, restructuring and payment solutions. What separates Premier Manco from typical consulting companies is our clearly defined niche in iGaming related consulting. Our clients include iGaming businesses, entrepreneurs and investors. With a wealth of experience and a sizeable network of contacts in the iGaming industry, Premier Manco is the preeminent presence in the iGaming industry.

