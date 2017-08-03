News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
African American Leadership Forum Presents "Building Strong Innovative Communities Together"
Community Awards and Fundraising Dinner at US Bank Stadium Featuring Keynote Speaker, Kevin Warren, COO of the Minnesota Vikings and Laysha Ward, EVP of Target Corporation to be honored as the recipient of this year's Community Service Award
AALF's theme for this year's fundraising dinner is BUILDING STRONG INNOVATIVE COMMUNITIES TOGETHER builds on AALF's consistent history of progressing, changing and growing vibrant communities through strategic partnerships in the public and private sectors. This year's event will focus on the $67M expansion of the NorthPoint Health & Wellness campus, construction of the $36M THOR Construction corporate office, and the relocation of Estes Funeral Chapel all at the intersection of Penn and Plymouth Avenue in north Minneapolis.
AALF's strategic partnerships will serve the community in programs that build strong innovative communities, including the AALF 5 Point Plan to End Economic Inequality, AALF's Best Practices and Best Schools for African American children, , AALF's Baraza Black Woman's Health Gathering, AALF's African American Financial Capabilities / Community of Practice, and the Josie R. Johnson Leadership Academy.
Ongoing support from community build strong innovative communities through many program initiatives that create jobs and opportunities in communities hardest hit by unemployment, unaffordable housing and lack of resources that supports healthy and safe living for youth and families. This year's event sponsors include: Medtronic, US Bank, Blue Cross Blue Shield Minnesota, 3M, Council for Minnesotans of African Heritage, Country Financial, Meda, Minnesota Employment and Economic Development, Minuteman Press, Northpoint, Northwest Area Foundation, Target, Thrivent, Thor Companies and Wells Fargo. Media partners include: iHeartMedia, Insight News and OMG Media Solutions.
AALF is challenging all community stakeholders to do better, by rejecting extreme levels of economic inequality that causes harm to all, especially future generations to come. Tickets for this year's event are sold out. There are many ways to get involved on a grass roots level at: www.aalftc.org. Follow AALF on social media August 3rd starting at 5:00pm for the Facebook live Purple Carpet Event to learn more. Event photos and videos will be shared on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
African American Leadership Forum (AALF)
2017 Community Awards Fundraising Event
Building Strong Innovative Communities Together
US Bank Stadium, August 3, 2017, 6pm to 8:30pm
Stay connected and get involved at: www.aalftc.org.
About African American Leadership Forum (AALF)
The African American Leadership Forum (AALF) is the brain child of Gary Cunningham, CEO of the Metropolitan Economic Development Association. In 2007, as then Vice President of Programs for the Northwest Area Foundation (NWAF), Cunningham convened a group of African American men around his dining room table to talk about creating an Urban Agenda for the Twin Cities African American community. Simultaneously, he convened a group of African American women to engage in the same conversation. In 2008, Cunningham brought the two groups together – 45 African American men and women – at the Northwest Area Foundation, to establish the African American Leadership Forum. More information at: http://aalftc.org
Contact
Monique Linder, Founder
OMG Media Solutions
***@omgdigitalmediasolutions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse