Got Next TV Sports Signs Deal with World Club Basketball Tournament: To Stream '17 Tournament Global
Got Next TV Sports will be streaming the World Club Basketball Tournament out of Hastings, England, UK's #1 International Basketball Tournament, hosted by Bexhill Giants Basketball Club, on September 9th and 10th, US fans are elated!
Not only is his team extraordinary, but Eric Douglin is himself a walking miracle of loving kindness and modern medicine. In 2009, Mr. Douglin was told that he would need a kidney transplant if he was to survive. In early 2010, he was given a second chance at life from his newly-wed wife, Mandi Chillery. Mr. and Mrs. Douglin took 3 months off and Mandi donated one of her kidneys to her husband. The transplant took place at Guy's Hospital, located in central London. Thankfully, the operation was a success, and Mr. Douglin has not taken his new lease on life lightly, as he continuously gives back to the community and provides opportunities for young basketball players.
Got Next TV Sports is proud to bring the best in "not always televised" sports to its fans in the USA. Their mission is multi-faceted and was created to help sports organizations earn money for sponsorship, provide promotional help with press releases, social media and radio interviews. Got Next TV Sports showcases athletes and enhances their visibility and exposure, and specializes in airing games that increase awareness for; leagues, players and teams.
Got Next TV Sports currently has over 15 million active viewers on Roku, and is honored to air the World Club Basketball Tournament of 2017. WCBT and Got Next TV Sports believe that every athlete has a gift or talent. They want to make sure these talents don't go unseen or unnoticed, and together they can both fill their mission and help athletes and organizations get the exposure they deserve.
To learn how to air your sports team or league's game footage on Got Next TV Sports, visit http://www.GotNextTV.com. Are you looking for insight from those who have reached the pros? Then be sure to check out Got Next TV Sports' video page where you'll discover a plethora insider tips from professionals, such as, Demarios Davis, NFL Player with the New York Jets.
ABOUT GOT NEXT TV
Based in Atlanta, Got Next TV is a multi-platform sport entertainment provider specializing in high quality, world-class independent sports entertainment products. With five channels and a reach of over 15 million homes via the Roku streaming media player, the network is dedicated to offering fans and athletes opportunities otherwise missed by mainstream sports media outlets.
