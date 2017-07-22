 
News By Tag
* Hyatt Mohegan,In room spa
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Uncasville
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322

Mohegan Sun Resort, rated No.1 in the U.S. When and How to visit on a budget

Vacationing at the top rated resort in the U.S is easy, you just need to do a few simple things.
 
 
Hyatt Place Mohegan in room couples massages
Hyatt Place Mohegan in room couples massages
UNCASVILLE, Conn. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- • Play Monday-Thursday instead of the weekend, saving a budget savvy traveler hundreds of dollars. During the week there are free shows (https://mohegansun.com/events-and-promotions/schedule-of-events/sugar.html) and  discounted events (https://mohegansun.com/poi/dining/comix-mohegan-sun.html). Dinning mid-week on a dime is also easy to find.
• Stay At the Hyatt Place Mohegan Sun. During the week, room rates are 50-80% less. A traveler can find rates scratching just about $100+ with free shuttle service to and from the Mohegan Sun Resort.
• Float Away with the CT State Licensed Therapists that have teamed up with the Hyatt Mohegan Sun Hotel to provide visitors with in room couples massages and spa services. In just one hour a couple can melt away together with massages and deep heat on their weary muscles. Couples can then continue with their itinerary without missing a beat.
• In Conclusion, visiting a top rated Resort like the Mohegan Sun can be done on a budget. Being treated like a weekend high roller is still on the table. The key is, go during the week, when everyone isn't going. Stay a mile away, at the Hyatt Place Mohegan Sun and unwind first class with The Traveling Spa. Schedule appointments with the Spa at the Hyatt here (https://mohegansun.place.hyatt.com/en/hotel/activities/ar...). Or Call 1-800-511-4061

This spa team is offering a summer special for couples massages starting at $198, which isn't to shabby either.

Contact
The Traveling Spa
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Hyatt Mohegan,In room spa
Industry:Tourism
Location:Uncasville - Connecticut - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share