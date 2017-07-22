News By Tag
Mohegan Sun Resort, rated No.1 in the U.S. When and How to visit on a budget
Vacationing at the top rated resort in the U.S is easy, you just need to do a few simple things.
• Stay At the Hyatt Place Mohegan Sun. During the week, room rates are 50-80% less. A traveler can find rates scratching just about $100+ with free shuttle service to and from the Mohegan Sun Resort.
• Float Away with the CT State Licensed Therapists that have teamed up with the Hyatt Mohegan Sun Hotel to provide visitors with in room couples massages and spa services. In just one hour a couple can melt away together with massages and deep heat on their weary muscles. Couples can then continue with their itinerary without missing a beat.
• In Conclusion, visiting a top rated Resort like the Mohegan Sun can be done on a budget. Being treated like a weekend high roller is still on the table. The key is, go during the week, when everyone isn't going. Stay a mile away, at the Hyatt Place Mohegan Sun and unwind first class with The Traveling Spa. Schedule appointments with the Spa at the Hyatt here (https://mohegansun.place.hyatt.com/
This spa team is offering a summer special for couples massages starting at $198, which isn't to shabby either.
