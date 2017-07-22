 

Ironside Human Resources Enters into Healthcare Travel Business

Ironside Human Resources providing healthcare travelers in Texas, California, Colorado and Alaska
DALLAS & LOS ANGELES - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Ironside Human Resources is excited to announce they are now providing healthcare travelers to hospitals and clinics in Texas, California, Colorado and Alaska.  Ironside Human Resources has offered very limited service to the temporary staffing sector until recently.  "We have been looking for the right partner that could provide the funding and back office support that is needed to provide the level of service that is required to be successful"said Doug Carter, CEO of Ironside Human Resources.

Ironside Human Resources is offering placement of doctors, therapists, registed nurses, administrative, accounting and technology professionals for traditional travel assignments of 13 weeks or longer.  "We have entered into the sector as we have seen an increased demand from our current clients and we feel as though we need to have this offering to help supplement the demands that our clients are facing"says Kara Carter, COO of Ironside Human Resources.

Ironside Human Resources is a national healthcare staffing firm providing permanent placement and interim placement of healthcare professionals.

www.ironsidehr.com

