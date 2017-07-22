News By Tag
John H. Thompson, Partner, McGuireWoods LLP to Speak at TKG's Event
About John H. Thompson
John's practice focuses on complex Chapter 11 cases and debtor and creditor rights. He handles business reorganizations and cross-border insolvency matters, and has extensive experience representing debtors, creditors, acquirers, landlords and equity holders, both in and out of court, across a broad range of industries.
Over the course of his career, John served as a key team member in the representation of numerous high-profile Chapter 11 debtors, including Enron, Worldcom, Northwest and LyondellBasell. In addition, he represents a number of creditors in the Lehman bankruptcies, and regularly advises financial institutions on trading contract and derivatives issues.
About McGuireWoods LLP
McGuireWoods LLP, a leading international law firm with more than 1,000 lawyers in 23 offices worldwide, has earned the loyalty of its many longstanding clients with deep and broad legal experience, a passion for understanding their businesses and markets, innovative delivery of business-minded solutions, and unmatched service. The firm's Restructuring and Insolvency Department represents clients in a range of industries, including mining, energy, healthcare, retail, transportation, manufacturing and telecommunications. Ten of McGuireWoods' restructuring and insolvency lawyers are ranked by Chambers USA in its 2015 guide. For more information, visit www.mcguirewoods.com
Event Synopsis:
Following the dramatic declines in oil and gas prices, the industry has witnessed how exploration and production (E&P) companies greatly relied on restructurings to cope up with their financial distress. It is no secret that the rapid and severe declines have posed significant challenges and profound implications on the oil and gas industry. Considering the high fixed costs and companies' heavy debt loads, many industry observers are anticipating for the continued uptick of oil and gas restructurings.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an overview of the latest trends; critical issues and best practices with respect to Oil and Gas Restructuring. Speakers will also offer practical tips and strategies to maximize opportunities and overcome potential challenges and risks.
Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are
· Review of the Decline Map
· Implications on the Oil and Gas Industry
· Oil and Gas Restructuring
· Challenges and Opportunities
· Recent Trends and Critical Restructuring Issues
· Regulatory Compliance
· Best Strategies and Practice
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
