News By Tag
Industry News
Country(s)
Industry News
Aaron M. Kibbey, Managing Director, Huron Consulting Group to Speak at TKG's Event
For further details, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About Aaron M. Kibbey
Aaron is a C-level executive and a nationally recognized restructuring & turnaround professional with more than 20 years of management and operations experience, including more than 15 years in corporate finance, business development, M+A and restructuring. He has served in multiple leadership roles within companies to include General Manager with direct profit and loss responsibility and interim Chief Financial Officer. He also has significant experience serving in crisis management positions within companies facing operational and financial challenges and is well-versed at evaluating executive teams, working directly with boards of directors, and managing and negotiating with diverse lender groups in workout situations. His extensive experience working within distressed companies provides him with first-hand knowledge of the challenges and issues facing senior management teams considering or executing a restructuring plan. Through his education and professional experience, Aaron has developed expertise in business valuation analysis and has been performing valuation analyses on businesses in various industries, to include oil & gas, for the past 17 years. He currently serves as a Managing Director in Huron's Business Advisory practice.
Aaron previously served as a Managing Director in the Restructuring & Turnaround practice at Loughlin Management Partners (LM+Co). Prior to joining LM+Co, Aaron was the founder and principal of A-K Partners, which provided operational performance improvement assistance, M+A advisory services and post-acquisition integration to operating companies, lenders and private equity firms. Prior to that, he was the Head of Corporate Development and M+A for RCN Corporation, one of the nation's largest over-builders of competitive broadband telecommunications services.
About Huron Consulting Group
Huron is a global, professional services firm committed to achieving sustainable results in partnership with its clients. Their senior-level team members possess deep experience in a range of industries, with many serving as C-level executives. This enables them to efficiently analyze a situation and apply our knowledge to identify and implement value creation strategies.
With approximately 3,000 professionals across seven verticals, Huron offers expertise in Business Advisory, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Financial Services, Enterprise Solutions and Analytics, Technology, and Education. The Business Advisory practice focuses on Restructuring and Turnaround, Operational Improvement, Valuation, Capital Advisory, Transaction Advisory, and Commercial Dispute Advisory Services.
Through focus and collaboration, Huron provides guidance to organizations contending with change.
Event Synopsis:
Following the dramatic declines in oil and gas prices, the industry has witnessed how exploration and production (E&P) companies greatly relied on restructurings to cope up with their financial distress. It is no secret that the rapid and severe declines have posed significant challenges and profound implications on the oil and gas industry. Considering the high fixed costs and companies' heavy debt loads, many industry observers are anticipating for the continued uptick of oil and gas restructurings.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an overview of the latest trends; critical issues and best practices with respect to Oil and Gas Restructuring. Speakers will also offer practical tips and strategies to maximize opportunities and overcome potential challenges and risks.
Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are
· Review of the Decline Map
· Implications on the Oil and Gas Industry
· Oil and Gas Restructuring
· Challenges and Opportunities
· Recent Trends and Critical Restructuring Issues
· Regulatory Compliance
· Best Strategies and Practice
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
Contact
The Knowledge Group
***@theknowledgegroup.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse